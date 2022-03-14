CONFIRMED: Hon Okeng’o Nyambane to fly UDA senatorial flag in Kisii County

By Joshua Makori

It is now official the youthful businessman Okeng’o Nyambane will be the UDA Senatorial candidate for Kisii County in the upcoming August 9 general elections. Sources in UDA have disclosed that the party arrived at the decision after vetting all interested candidates.

Earlier reports had indicated that Kisii DG Joash Maangi would carry the UDA flag but the decision was quashed following Maangi’s disloyalty to the party – political ‘prostitution’. He is said to be holding the highest number of defecting titles.

The party top officials chaired by party leader Deputy President Dr. William Ruto met today and discussed the issue of Gusii nominations. They arrived at the decision of handing the ticket to Nyambane because he is the most preferred candidate among all the interested candidates.

It was also revealed that according to the recently conducted opinion poll by Centre for African progress in Kisii County, Nyambane is the most popular senatorial candidate.

Okengo brings to the table a wealth of experience having worked for various NGO’s and steered them to their various successes. He is also said to have spent nearly Sh40m marketing the party and the name of the party leader in Gusiiland.

Okengo who has a degree in Law and political science is said to be ready for any of the AZIMIO candidates at the ballot.