Hon. Millicent Omanga ”knocked” down, schooled by Wajir MP Fatuma Gedi

Tempers flared on Citizen TV Live during Jeff Koinange’s show, after Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi schooled Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga.

Gedi, on Wednesday, September 25, sharply contradicted with Omanga on Jubilee’s nomination of Mariga and the rise of splinter groups within Jubilee.

Gedi is aligned to Team Embrace, a woman group supporting the handshake and President Uhuru Kenyatta while Omanga is aligned to Deputy President William Ruto and supports Punguza Mizigo. Both women are Jubilee leaders.

An angry Millicent Omanga whose tempers flared after Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi tore into her. Omanga also demanded an apology from Jeff Koinange

“Tanga tanga, Kieleweke, Inua Mama and Team Embrace are not a media creation. It is the reality on the ground, even the small kids know that; let us not run away from the fact.

“On Mariga, my conscience cannot allow me to support Mariga. When you put on the TV, all you see is the candidate promoting betting, which is not good for kids,” Gedi lashed out after Omanga stated that Jubilee was not divided.

Omanga, whose tempers had risen, however, tried to defend herself by stating that Jubilee was a national party and its unity was highlighted through the endorsement of McDonald Mariga in Kibra.

She also tore into Gedi, alleging that her alleged nude photos scandals were also not good for kids.

“Can we also use her video which was trending on social media to judge her? What would her child say?” Omanga lashed back.

However, Gedi hit back at the nominated Senator stating that the war was not personal.

“I need my time. We are here to debate. We are not here to shout. If we are debating let us debate. I gave her my time, let her give me my time. We do not need to act like men when they come to the bench. We, women, are better than that,” Gedi hit back.

The two women’s war of words escalated as Omanga accused Gedi of not being an original Jubilee Party member alleging that her party was absorbed into Jubilee after the merge in 2017.

“She is not a Jubilee member. She is a Party of Development and Reforms (PDR) member. She does not understand Jubilee party,” Omanga lashed.

Jeff Koinange, however, quizzed Omanga on how Gedi would not be a member of Jubilee, yet she was elected while Omanga was nominated.

This spiralled the debate further as Gedi turned on Omanga and blasted her for supporting Punguza Mizigo, a bill which she alleged was out to scrap off Omanga’s seat.

“You are enjoying a Nominated seat which Ekuru Aukot is out to scrap off. I wonder how you support Punguza Mizigo,” Gedi ranted.

Omanga came out guns blazing defending Punguza Mizigo, stating that it had some aspects which were worrying and others were commendable and Aukot should have allowed leaders to contribute into his bill. She had earlier on demanded an apology from Jeff Koinange over disaster celebrity remarks.