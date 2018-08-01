How Handshake Scattered DP Ruto’s Plans, Fear for Raila and Gideon Moi’s Rising Popularity

Deputy President William Ruto is planning a high powered political convention of top leaders from the Rift Valley in a bid to secure his weakening grip on his backyard.

The meeting will be the biggest political convention by Ruto since his election as Deputy President in 2013.

Tangible sources opine that Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s newfound — and mysterious — partnership has rattled Ruto’s camp and disorganized many political plans.

With anti-Ruto campaign simmering within Jubilee and the threats by Kanu chairman Gideon Moi’s political momentum, Ruto is said to be having sleepless nights.

The Baringo senator, has been revamping his Kanu outfit in readiness for a stab at the presidency in 2022, or position himself as the go-to ally for any alliance that will be arranged against Ruto.

Ostensibly, Gideon’s camaraderie with Ruto’s nemesis particularly Raila Odinga and Mombasa governor Hassan Joho has unsettled the DP.

Ruto’s “unity” meeting planned for early August at Sugoi is set to bring together influential opinion leaders, current and former MPs, governors and their deputies, senators, speakers and MCAs in a calculated manoeuvre to demonstrate his grip on the region.

Former Cabinet ministers Henry Kosgey and Franklin Bett, Kalenjin Council of Elders chairman John Seii, Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen are said to have been identified to spearhead the convention.

Other key politicians playing key roles include Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot and his Nandi counterpart Samson Cherargei.

Sources said civil servants from the region including Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, CEOs and top government officials who are beneficiaries of the Ruto axis are expected to facilitate the crucial meeting.