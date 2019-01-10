Raila’s Handshake is the best, we support Uhuru development record- Hon Sabina Chege

Governor Waiguru delivered a statement launching their initiative dubbed “Embrace” describing it as Women Building Bridges for Kenya.

The women donned pink caps and pink-collared white t-shirts as they chanted “No more bloodshed, no more tribalism!”.

“Women leaders stand with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga in rejecting early campaigns that are polarizing Kenya.

“We embrace inclusivity and reject politics that puts tribe against tribe, region against region and party against party. We embrace the war on corruption that robs our women and children of their livelihoods.

“We fully stand with our two leaders in the trajectory they have put our country on, it is the only way to a secure prosperous and stable future any other path is one to darkness and doom,” the women’s statement conveyed.

Against the Politics of Blackmail

The women addressed the ongoing debates over whether President Kenyatta owes his allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto come 2022.

Other leaders who spoke at the Serena Hotel presser include Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko and Taveta MP Naomi Shaban.

“As women of Kenya we want President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to know that wherever they are, we support them wholeheartedly because the people who suffer the most from violence are the women and children,” Ms Wanga stated.