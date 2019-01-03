Governor Sospeter Ojamong dares Raila, declares support for Ruto

ODM party is just having new rebels each and every day. Aisha Jumwa started the bold rebellious revolution and now other party members are jumping into the same ship.

Sospeter Ojaamong who is Busia Governor might be the next person to go in war with his ODM party. Ojaamong will definitely be in hot soup for pledging his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Ojaamong publicly endorsed the Deputy President Dr William Ruto for the presidency in 2022.

He asked people from his Teso community to support DP Ruto and that they should not be threatened by any one for declaring their support in 2022.

The governor who won the seat vying on an ODM ticket promised that he would mobilize an army on behalf of the Deputy President.

“Bwana deputy president we are together. Just like they say, in asking a Teso woman hand in marriage, one must start early. We have come here like a whole army and no one will threaten us. We are men. We have come here to see what is good for our people and open more doors in future,” he said.

The governor said that he was looking at the future and that he was looking out for himself and the people from his community.

Ojaamong was accompanied by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka among others.

This sentiments will land him in an unending war with his party. But most politicians from the party have capitalized on the handshake to justify their betrayal.