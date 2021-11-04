“Gov. Mutua wants to kill me”, former slayqueen first lady Lilian Nganga alledges

Former Machakos County First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a is now calling on the government to institute criminal investigations against her ex-husband Governor Alfred Mutua whom she accuses of threatening her life.

In a press briefing Thursday morning, Lilian, who was accompanied by lawyer Philip Murgor, made damning allegations, claiming that Governor Mutua had vowed to “finish” and “crush her to ash,” following their separation a few months ago.

She claims that on September 8, 2021, Dr. Mutua — accompanied by his police bodyguard – stormed her apartment in Kileleshwa, Nairobi and took away her personal car and transferred its ownership to another person.

“…without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had illegally obtained, he drove away my personal motor vehicle KBY 186G – a car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014. Mr. Mutua proceeded to fraudulently transfer the ownership of the car in the log book into his name, and thereafter sold the vehicle to a 3rd party,” said Lilian, adding that she has reported the matter in court.

“I filed a case which is pending in court so I will not comment further on it except to ask the purchaser to be on notice that I maintain my claim to ownership,” she said.

Lilian further accuses Mutua of fraudulently taking away her shares in properties that they jointly owned when they were married.

“Along the same fraudulent conduct. Mr. Mutua recently and illegally transferred my shares in the Ndash Enterpnses LTD (the hotel company) to his sister Ann Mbandi Mutua. Again, a dear act of fraud. At no point did I execute a transfer of my shares or otherwise transfer my 1600 shares (45%) shareholding in the company to him, let alone his sister,” she states.

The former Machakos First Lady says they held a meeting with the Governor in September to settle the bad blood that has rocked their separation, but things turned worse with Mutua allegedly declaring her his “enemy number one”

“Mr. Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 1. and threatened to “crush me to ash”, as he takes away everything I have. and own. Indeed, this has already started as he has demanded that I refund any money he has ever given to me or made available for my use,” she says.

“He also threatened to harm persons close to me. He further demanded I apologize and retract the statements I’ve made on social media -regarding our breakup, which I declined. He stated that he had offers from people to kill persons close to me, and threatened that he might indeed take up the offers to teach some of them a lesson.”