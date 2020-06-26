Good news for Raila supporters; Malawi opposition leader wins presidential election as government cries foul

By Jerome Ogola via FB

Malawi’s opposition candidate Lazurus Chakwera, is leading in the re-run presidential election, by 59% and is almost assured of victory

The government is accusing the opposition of widespread irregularities and massive rigging. The incumbent, Prof Peter Mutharika is a distant second with 38%

Abduba Dida of the country has 2%. Apparently, the “hustlers” of Lilongwe are winning against the “dynasties”, as the incumbent, who has been in power for the last eight years, is a brother to former president, Bingu Mutharika

Lazarus is a pastor

Mutharika a former University of Yale law lecturer, is an agemate of Grace Wakhungu, Waluke’s accomplice in the NCPB heist

Back to Kenya, the political coin has two faces, Kieleweke and Tangatanga. The others are others

Kieleweke and her apologists, want tangatanga corruption suspects prosecuted and convicted, while defending those from their side. On the other side, tangatanga sympathisers also want corruption suspects from the other side executed for the crime

Tangatanga has rushed to cordon off their thug Waluke as Kieleweke do the same with Waiguru. This is the mud we are currently rolling in

The Kalenjins, Luos and Kikuyus have also infected Luhyas with the rabies of crying foul that “our tribe is being targeted”

A thief has no tribe. He/she belongs to the tribe of thieves. Did he steal for the community?

The sad truth which we must say is that tangatanga and kieleweke are the same monkeys chattering from the same canopy of the same forest

The hoof eater’s interests are represented by none of the two camps. Why should we lie when we can say the truth?

Lastly Senator Malala has tested positive for disloyalty and has been isolated by ANC. Maybe the sly Muluka, has seen an opportunity to create room for Khalwale by pushing for a by election

We haven’t heard enough of dethronmentments, because the gods of political madness are still mating by the river. Remember the party only had two senators. No dentist can remove any teeth from the mouth of a man with two teeth