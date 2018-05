H.E. Raila Odinga, EGH, paid a courtesy call on businessman Chris Kirubi at his residence in Loresho. The business mogul congratulated President Kenyatta and H E Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga on the Building Bridges Initiative. Kirubi added that the initiative will make peaceful environment for investors.

The Business Mogul is one of the many Mt Kenya tycoons that funded Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta campaigns