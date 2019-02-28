Kenya Today

DRAMA: Murkomen begs Statehouse operatives to spare dam scandal masterminds

There is an ongoing drama between two camps in the ruling coalition with one camp accusing the other (Statehouse) of using NIS to blow-up corruption scandals committed by government officials and politicians from Kalenjin tribe and those associated with DP Ruto while alleged looters from Mt Kenya region and those associated with President Uhuru are given cover/shielded by DCI and EACC.

Ever wondered why big mouth the Hon Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen who happens to be the area senator of where the dams were to be constructed has gone mute? well, worry no further as Hon Johnny Emprahim revealed in a tweet:

