DRAMA: Murkomen begs Statehouse operatives to spare dam scandal masterminds

There is an ongoing drama between two camps in the ruling coalition with one camp accusing the other (Statehouse) of using NIS to blow-up corruption scandals committed by government officials and politicians from Kalenjin tribe and those associated with DP Ruto while alleged looters from Mt Kenya region and those associated with President Uhuru are given cover/shielded by DCI and EACC.

Ever wondered why big mouth the Hon Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen who happens to be the area senator of where the dams were to be constructed has gone mute? well, worry no further as Hon Johnny Emprahim revealed in a tweet:



What you are seeing is total war. The William ruto group leaked the KAA/KQ story and then the Uhuru camp leaked the Dam story. Now am told Murkomen went to OP to ask for ceasefire. May the lord make them continue fighting. WEZI — JOHNNY (@Ibrahimjohnny) February 27, 2019

Lol, #TanoTerror

Wacha watu wapambane na hali yao, si walituambia ni maombi si uchawi, eti webe ni ure ure! Sasa wanataka tufanye nini? :-p — Wakandan (@Okumu_Flo) February 28, 2019

Wamalizane — Robin Hood (@hoodprivateye) February 27, 2019

Damage has already been done in both camp of thieves. KQ/KAA saga have cooled abit due to massive Looting of Dam Fund! — P. Kings (@PKings10) February 27, 2019

The drama of all times! — robert kiri (@kiri_robert) February 28, 2019

When it rains, it POURS — Isaac Mandela (@IMkenya) February 28, 2019

Ceasefire when the cat is already out of the box — Ken O Ombogo (@KOmbogo) February 27, 2019

Looks like there's a competition… .who can steal the most. — Ali I.Ismail (@Allykurtun) February 28, 2019

Let them pour out their dirty linen #washenzi kabisa pic.twitter.com/Od3qAHheii — Ngunjiri mike (@mikegetaka) February 27, 2019

No honour among thieves….plus they are all loudmouths anyway!! — Clive Wanguthi (@WanguthiClive) February 28, 2019

Ruto is corrupt . Don't bring KAA/KQ issue to vindicate him. — Prince Ali Murugi (@AliMurugi) February 27, 2019

Kalenjin Nation, whose economy mainstay is maize, had its leaders import Maize from Uganda! We kept silent. Then they built for us ghost dams for Kshs. 90B. Silence of our leaders bar Gov. Alex Tolgos is like Italian Mafia Omertà! When people are impoverished, Gates of Hell open! — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) February 26, 2019