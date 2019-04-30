DP Ruto orders arrest of 4 poor boys who stole eggs worth 2000.

Four people were on Monday arrested for stealing 10 crates of eggs at Deputy President William Ruto’s Sugoi home.

The suspects who took the eggs worth Sh2,500 are workers at Ruto’s farm.

According to Eldoret West OCPD Zachariah Bitok, two men and two women who are currently being detained at Turbo Police Station for questioning will be arraigned as soon as investigations are over.

Mr Bitok also noted that the farm manager noticed that some eggs were missing at 11am when he alerted the police.

The unidentified manager would later discover the eggs hidden in another section of the farm.

Detectives looking into the matter are seeking to establish whether the four worked together with outsiders to steal from the DP.

The Standard reports that the General Service Unit officers manning the farm denied the theft had taken place.

The 10 crates will be produced in court as evidence.

In 2017 however, a lone gunman had made his way into the DP’s home leading to an 18 hour shoot out.

He was identified as Mohammed Ibrahim Mohamud, or Omar as he was popularly known.

The shoot out led to the death of a police officer.