‘DP Ruto is powerless, elections in Kenya are FAKE, I have video evidence of plot to kill Ruto’- Dennis Itumbi says

Deputy President William Ruto is only in government on paper, he has been sidelined from the operations of government and therefore he is powerless- Propagandist Dennis Itumbi has revealed.

“He is not in government. He is in government by title, not by operation. It is obvious for everyone to see.

“The report from Matiang’i’s sub-committee doesn’t come to him, they sit in crucial meetings without calling him and when he gets into a virtual meeting, they switch it off.” -Itumbi said

Itumbi revealed that Ruto was recently kicked out The Council of Governors virtual meeting convened by president Uhuru Kenyatta and that it was not a techincal hitch but an intentional move to embarrass the deputy president. It was pure sabotage – Itumbi added.

“I was right there, the internet was stable and strong. We streamed live on Thursday for three hours on multiple devices with no interruption, why would you think that an event with governors, a direct line, would be an issue?” Itumbi wondered.

“This was a CoG event. It was being controlled from Delta House, there was an IT team there, so there was a possibility that somebody switched it off. I can tell you for sure, as a fact from an expert point of view that the internet was not the problem,” he added.

Itumbi also seemed to confirm the existence of powerful cartel so called deep state that doesn’t care about public opinion. He further said he has a secret video recording of top people in government plotting to assassinate DP Ruto and that one day he will have it played out in public. He revealed that the video is now beyond his control as it is hosted in more than 18 websites and if anything happens to him the sites will go LIVE !

Asked if voting in Kenya matters, Itumbi said the exercise is fake and its mainly manual.