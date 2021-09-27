DP Ruto in PANIC as Mt Kenya warms up to Raila, ground shifting fast

Four Mt Kenya governors have pledged to rally the region to support former Prmine Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga for president 2022.

The governors are Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), James Nyoro (Kiambu) and Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia).

In a statement on Monday, the governors said their meeting with the former premier will be followed by a series of other consultative meetings across the region that will conclude with a a Mt Kenya declaration.



“We shall plan and coordinate a structured engagement with the region focusing on elected leaders, community leaders, business leaders, farmers’ organisations, the faith organisations and key opinion leaders and shapers in the region,” the joint statement read in part.

The joint statement was read by laikipia Governor H E Nderitu Muriithi on the former Prime Minister’s two-day visits of the region, the governors said they discussed among others; expanding local economic opportunities, growth of the economy supported by sound institutions; including cushioning SMEs.

They also discussed youth empowerment strategies and security, especially respect for life and property.

On his part, Raila said this was part of a national dialogue he has been engaging in, to be able to identify the problems affecting different parts of the country and come up with policies to address the issues.



During his two visit in Laikipia, the ODM leader met representatives of different groups of people including; political leaders, youth representatives, student representatives, SME sector stakeholders and church leaders.

On Saturday, Raila met the Convention of All Israel Churches of Kenya in Gilgil, nakuru and later on met youths from the Mt Kenya region in Nanyuki.

On Sunday, he attended a church service at PCEA church in Nanyuki before he met SME traders and later held a rally in Laikipia.

The Mt Kenya region remains divided on who to back in the 2022 presidential election.

Some of the region’s leaders have declared support for Deputy President William Ruto, insisting that he is the man best placed to succeed Uhuru.

They include; Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and a host of other young parliamentarians.

MPs in favour of the handshake between Uhuru and Raila claim the former PM is best placed to take over the leadership of the country in 2022.

The Mt Kenya Unity Forum led by Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), Mwangi Kiunjuri (TSP) and Moses Kuria (CCK) has also insisted that the interests of the people of the region must come first.

The forum insists that they must listen to all interested candidates before they decided who back in next year’s General Elections.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and ex-Kiambu Governor William Kabogo are part of the unity forum.

