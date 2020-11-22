Kenya Today

DP Ruto in Dubai, splashes a million shillings dinner at Salt Bae steak joint

Deputy President William Ruto, who is in Dubai dinned at Nusrek Gokche’s restraurant popularly known as described “salt bae”, where it costs sh.110,000 per person for steak.


Excited Ruto described Gokche as a Turkish butcher who has created a successful hustle out of salt.

‘This evening I interacted with Hustler Salt Bae, a Turkish butcher, who has created a successful hustle out of salt, nyama and a knife Mahustler wa Kenyatta , Burma, Dagoreti markets na wengine mko na compe na lessons hapo, mjipange. Kazi ni kazi, wìra ni wìra, mboka ni mboka,”said DP Ruto in a tweet on Sunday, Nov 22nd 2020.

In a video shared on social media an ecstatic DP Ruto is seen shaking hands with “Salt Bae” as he is served with meat.

“Salt bae” is seen folding the sleeves of DP Ruto’s shirt before handing him a bowl of salt where he splashes it in ‘classic salt bae’ fashion.

Ruto has been a rural dude who only started frequenting abroad after he was summoned to the ICC to answer to charges of war crimes. At the time Ruto never fancied going abroad, he preffered staying in Nairobi fishing out for land opportunities and business deals with government institutions where he lobbied for his villagemates/tribesmates to get top appointments and in turn used them to get business deals (corruption)

