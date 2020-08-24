DP Ruto humiliated as attack on Raila backfired badly

Deputy President William Ruto had a rough day on Sunday afternoon as he face the wrath of Kenyans online after he criticized ODM party’s statement that called for investigation into alleged loss of Covid-19 funds running into billions.

“The pretentious (former)Opposition, now turned Lords of corruption, attempted defense of the Covid19 grand larceny is NOT shocking. It confirms the worst of Kenyan’s fears that their side of handshake was never interested in the people’s good but opportunity to loot. What a shame,” Ruto tweeted

“Netizens were quick to point out that Ruto is the second in command and should not spend time whining on social media to gain political mileage but should instead team up with his boss, President Uhuru to fight corruption”. Quipped Dienya.

In a normal administration, a deputy who disagreed with his boss would do the DECENT thing of Resigning. Resignation is not always surrender. There is no shame in quitting on principle and freeing oneself to independently pursue legitimate aspirations. Shame on You. — MARIGIRI🇰🇪 (@Dmarigiri_) August 23, 2020

@kabetez: Every citizen in Kenya knows Ruto is the kingpin of corruption.

Ruto has been stealing tax payers money since 2004. Here in 2010 you can see him alongside other suspects in court over stealing Ngong Forest Land which government is now reclaiming.

Arror and Kimwarer,Fake Arms Deal Scandal, Ruai land,Weston Land,Muteshi Land,Langata Primary School land, KPC scandal,Maize Scandal,Fertilizer Scandal,NYS… What are you saying? — Kihuria•Wa•Ndorongo (@KihuriaJohnteh) August 23, 2020



“Maajabu! Our beloved Deputy President of Kenya turned into a blogger. The same man who was egocentric sending police to counter opposition peaceful demonstrations has turned to be the opposition leader. DP Ruto is one man whose bile level is beyond limit.” Wrote Charlee Oddie.

“But you’re in government you are the deputy president ….lol Kenya is a joke” quipped @Kajonee.

Other pointed out that with his name and those of his allies featuring in almost every corruption scandal, Ruto is not the best person to advice or condemn matters corruption.

William Ruto has no Moral Authority to Lecture any Kenyan on CORRUPTION, He said that Corruption shouldn’t be a factor in any Election yet that should be the Main factor when electing Leaders.

“Is it that you are angered by not getting the opportunity to be part of the loot or you are concerned Thinking faceThinking faceThinking face and are you not the govt which is supposed to be responsible for mwananchi as leader instead of crying with us in social media in pretense” added Fred Omare.