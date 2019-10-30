DP Ruto, Cabinet secretaries pocketing 20,000 a day for opening exam papers

By Abraham Mutai via fb

It is emerging KENYAN Cabinet Secretaries are making about ksh20, 000 a day being in the field inspecting KCPE Exams.

Now everyone is on the field distributing exams to class 8 toddlers as if we don’t have urgent issues at hand. Even the Deputy President William Ruto is at Ngong Road distributing exams and by the end of the day they will sign per diems and move on to other avenues of making more money.

All this happening while Ekur Yatani is in Parliament trying to convince parliament to raise the debt ceiling to ksh9trillion so we can borrow more. So much for austerity measures. We are so wasteful. We can’t help ourselves.

Fixing the country off corruption

Kenya We must urgently stop embracing Religion as a yardstick for development. People are eagerly waiting for God to deliver the country from bad leadership, bad roads, Insecurity, hunger, diseases and misery among other issues that CANT be solved by prayers BUT YOUR VOTE.

Stop praying for good leadership, Go vote them out.

God can’t listen to a fool. He gave you a vote, you can’t use it, then you are all filled in churches every Sunday praying for good leadership, good roads, Healthcare and corruption. But you embrace thieves and incorrigible government cartels. A criminal enterprise. You won’t get answers from God.

He will never answer you for hundred years. He is not a fool. And damn sure he didn’t create you a fool. He gave you a brain to use and understand that he has more pressing matters at hand as opposed to dealing with a fool who he gave a brain to use and he can’t use it.

Go vote them out. Fix corruption. Fix tribalism. Fix nepotism. Fix roads. Fix healthcare. Wacha Maombi. Go do it. God has no time to fix corruption. You are on your own. Christian lazima muwe na Adabu.

God left this country along time ago.