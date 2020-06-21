‘Don’t attend Jubilee PG meeting, come at Jubilee Asili we Zoom in’- DP Ruto man Itumbi tells MPs

By Dennis Itumbi via Facebook.

I think President Uhuru will not be at KICC, for the Jubilee PG

I think he will join the Jubilee PG via Zoom.

That means the PG will not be a discussion, it will be a one way communication of a decision.

If I was an MP, I would also join via Zoom. Ama meet at Jubilee Asili Centre and Zoom in.

Why go physically? If the chair is also not attending.

But then again, I am just a farmer.

#HustlerNation

But Jubilee Vice Chairman and Statehouse operative David Murathe hit back and warned MPs against abscording the meeting that has been called by the party leader- President Uhuru. He warned them of serious disciplinary action should they chose to miss the meeting.

“Missing tomorrow’s PG meeting should not come to anyone’s mind. Disciplinary actions is crystal clear in Jubilee Party Act to those who are deviating from fundamental requirements of the party. In the recent we have witnessed a lot of disloyalty, insubordination, impunity, disobedience and direct insults to our party leader. That must come to an end.”– Hon Murathe said