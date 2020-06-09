‘Dennis Itumbi created a fake account on my name, trolling CJ Maraga’- Mutahi Ngunyi confirms

Statehouse operative Mutahi Ngunyi has accused DP Ruto online general Dennis Itumbi of creating a fake twitter account in his name which he used to troll Chief Justice Maranga

In a tweet through his official account, Ngunyi said he suspects the account was created by ‘restless’ Itumbi and he will have it brought down.

He also clarified that all his tweets come from the verified Twitter account. which is his official channel of communication.



“There is a FAKE fellow sending TWEETS in my NAME. All my tweets are from a VERIFIED account. That one is NOT. I suspect My restless FREN @OleItumbi is behind it. I will have it BROUGHT down!!!” said Mutahi Ngunyi.

Dennis Itumbi he responded to Ngunyi saying that when he signed up to be on Twitter, he gave consent for the creation of parody accounts, referred him to go back and read the terms and conditions.

“@MutahiNgunyi quick crash course on @Twitter Policy. That small box you ticked when you created an account, was you acceptance of PARODY accounts. Twitter allows creation of such Accounts. Soma Terms & Conditions NEXT time. Create More MUTAHI Parodies. Haya HOMEWORK attached,” said Itumbi.

The face off between Itumbi and Ngunyi comes after a series of tweets by a fake account in the name of Mutahi Ngunyi trolled Chief Justice David Maraga. The two (Itumbi and Ngunyi are on different political pursuasion as Ngunyi is a Uhuru propagandists while Itumbi spins for Dr William Ruto, the lier in chief.