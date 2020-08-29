Dear Uhuru, declare Ethiopia to be an enemy for continued incarceration of journalist Yassin Juma

“Dear CS Raychelle Omamo. Tomorrow recall Ambassador to AU and Addis Ababa Catherine Mwangi-Muigai back home. And send the Ethiopian ambassador back to Addis. The continued incarceration of journalist Yassin Juma can not be done by an Ethiopia which pretends to be our friend. Ethiopia is our enemy”- Hon Moses Kuria demands

Comments:

Muraguri Meshack: Ethiopia so disrespectful.. but who respects a corrupt country like Kenya! Hii chuki tulijiletea wenyewe… Meanwhile @YassinJuma when he get freedom better to leave this country that cares for non of its citizens rights… Kenya let Ethiopia humiliate her Citizen for more than 40days… thats a very careless system!

Kherki Ibro: We are the best in corruption bt worst in protecting our country. Ethiopia brought down our plan in somalia we remain silent and our hardworking journalist detained illegally no one talked about it even fellow journalists. What is wrong with our country?

Pekers Mwarucha: The same Ethiopia brought down two Kenyan cargo planes in Somalia and nothing happened, their Orono militia freely carry out their activities in the Kenyan soil and nothing happens. We don’t have a commander in chief, not even diplomacy has been tried

Baba Mwikali: You don’t mess with Ethiopians. Not even Alshabaab dares to.

PM wa Ethiopia sio Magufuli.



Bonny Ommani: Ethiopia has always been our our enemy,killed lappset,voted for Djibouti at UN,ensured S.sudan doesn’t link to lappset,Nile treaty,fall of KQ,felled our planes in Somalia,who knows alhade,…..😏😏😏



Ukoo Flani: true hon kuria.Ethiopia is just a hostile neighbor.I remember sometimes back when their soldiers crossed into Kenya and killed some administration police officers in marsabit claiming they were looking for cattle rustlers.shame on them

Mungai Sammie: Leo nimekutolea kofia. You’ve reasoned great. But it’s too late the government had already taken action to save him. Pewa chupa ingine munene



Mohamud Hassan: The first politician to condemn the action of Ethiopian government towards our own. Barikiwa

Maina Kane: We don’t v ambassadors in Kenya, we have tourists in those foreign missions. People whose qualification is being related to those in power …some can’t even write in English ..they only talk broken giiikuyu n kinandi …how do u expect them to go negotiate m..their work is only to collect salary n sleep waiting for another end of month…meanwhile tell.moses kuria n Alice wahome wakienda huko kumwaga ugali na kitoeo .watakiona …they don’t joke over there

Erick K. Simba: The problem Kenyans hawana president. President ni Karanja Kibicho na Deputy wake mr Ibu

J Ndungu: Blame it to Uhuru…. born with a silver spoon in the mouth… the betrayer know no shit or have never slept hungry… Maghufuli will not be quite na bibi ya Kamotho will get her children back. Wamashati no kìgwà!!

Jose Kim: Ethiopia hupigana ligi soo with akina Egypt coz of Nile …not kenyan coward wamashati

Ngich Ulemsee: Today am with you 100%.Lakini story ya kuniambia ruto anaeza kua Rais Kenya hio ‘uliskia wapi mheshimiwa uliskia wapiii 🤔🤔🤔

Takecharge James: Your brothers fake leadership skills landed us unto this…. get used as the first term