Dear Ruto, stop hypocrisy, BBI is about creating positions, OPPOSE IT as you promised!

Even with the SIGNATURE launch there is still a real chance at CONSENSUS for a NON-DIVISIVE referendum that will give kenyans the opportunity to EXPRESS themselves without an US vs THEM, WIN vs LOSE contest. UNITY is the STRENGTH needed to fight COVID19 and organise the ECONOMY. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 25, 2020

Omondi Odero: Ruto said “if it is about creating new positions,I will oppose it”That is what it is,he didn’t oppose.

He then added some vague bear minimums like he needed Mambo ya mama Mboga na mtu wa Bebabeba in.He doesn’t even explain exactly how that should look like because himself he doesn’t know.

History tells us that Ruto has opposed the last two referendums for that fact that he didn’t agree with them.

Let him oppose this too and avoid cowardly and unrealistic proposals.



Ogeto Masira: Kwani which Kenyans are you speaking for and which ones are uhuru and Raila speaking for. You can’t pretend to speak for Kenyans alone… You had a chance to present your views to BBI but instead opted to poke holes.. Yiu are behaibving like than silent man in a meeting who doesn’t speak anything throughout the meeting and when the meeting is done its when he comes up with his genius ideas just to derail the meeting from ending.. The bus has already left, either you join or ship out

Brian Obuya: Desperation is such a bad thing. I wish Uncle Willy well in his political endeavors 😂

Ogeto Masira: What is so hard to Say no instead of beating around the bush…… In 2010 you opposed it and it went through, do it now…. We can’t have all the issues we raise handled once… But if we see an opportunity to improve on some we better do instead of loosing it entirely… For now we have seen some good things, we will pass it and as tile goes per look into other issues… Even the US has ammended its constitution 37 times New challanges come up every day



Ouko George: Yes there is a chance. A chance for you to stop the selfishness and join the bbi team without preconditions. That is the only remaining root. It can only be a contested referendum if you chose to oppose it.



Kato Hassan: Ruto u have always opposed the Constitution process including the 2010 Constitution we do expect u support this one as well but the majority will always have they way



Austine Gwada: So in 2022 we should just seat have a consensus on who should be the president and move on now that voting will divide us? Enyewe followers wa Ruto Kuna kamdudu kwa kichwa yenyu



Michael Wanjiru: There is nothing like consensus! There is no way 47m Kenyans can agree,tahts why we go for ballot!

It’s a yes or no.that’s democracy