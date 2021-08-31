CS Matiangi to face parliament over DP Ruto’s security drama

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, will appear before the National Assembly’s Committee on Administration and National Security to shed light on the recent downgrading of Deputy President William Ruto’s security.

Matiag’i was summoned to appear before the committee on Wednesday, September 1, days after the DP’s security was restructured.

Confirming the meeting, the Committee chairman, Peter Mwathi, noted that Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, will also accompany Matiang’i to the meeting and that all three top security bosses have confirmed their attendance.

According to Mwathi, Members of Parliament will seek to establish the procedures and laws the top security organs used to downgrade Ruto’s security from the elite General Service Unit (GSU) to Administration Police (AP).

“We want them to shed light on whether the action they took is within the law, and if not, we will have no option but to ensure that the law is followed,” noted Mwathi.

The committee will also seek to establish the measures taken by the National Police Service to ensure that the Deputy President’s security and safety are not compromised.

Following the incident, Ruto protested the downgrading of his security detail, writing to IG Mutyambai claiming that his life is in danger.

In a detailed letter addressed to the police boss, Ruto claimed that the new security detail, including the replacement of his personal drivers on Friday, August 27, might have been sent to his home with an ulterior motive.

It was reported that Ruto spent the whole day at his Karen residence.

However, the Deputy President changed tune, later embracing his new downgraded security team.

Ruto, speaking at Holy Mass St. Augustine Catholic Church in Nakuru County, on Sunday, August 29, stated that he has no problem being guarded by the AP officers and that if the government so wished, he was ready to be protected by private security firms as well.

Ruto, on Monday, August 30, welcomed his new security detail and enjoyed a cup of tea as he chatted with them at his official residence in Karen.