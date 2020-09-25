CS Matiang’i responds to DP Ruto allies over election rigging claims, says Huduma Namba is managed by local experts

The government has responded to claims by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies that there is a scheme to manipulate Huduma Namba data.

A section of Jubilee party lawmakers allied to tanga tanga faction had on Thursday September 24, 2020 alleged that the government has ill-intentions with the data that was taken from Kenyans through Huduma Namba registration.

They even argued that the programme is now being handled by foreigners.

However, in response, the government has dismissed the claims, saying that the programme is 100% managed by Kenyans.

The Interior ministry on Friday denied claims that foreigners have been hired to run the Huduma number registration ahead of 2022 elections.

“The database logistics and the software for NIIMS are 100 per cent Kenyan government funded, designed and developed and solely managed by Kenyans,” CS Fred Matiang’i said in a statement.

The statement came a day after Ruto’s allies alleged that a mysterious foreign firm had been single sourced through the National Intelligence Service to rig the 2022 elections.

had accompanied DP Ruto to Olngesher Lool Ilmerishie ceremony of the Matapato clan of the Maasai community on Thursday September 24.

They argued that an expatriate had been procured privately to steer the second phase of the programming and they fear the process was ill-conceived.

Nakuru senator Susan Kihika questioned why the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is being involved in the proposed registration rather than the parent ministry, the ministry of interior.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa stated the country could not continue losing money during the tough economic times, with his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung’wah stating that they would not allow another scandal to happen in the country in the name of the registration of the people.

Their sentiments were supported by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali who said Kenyans would want to know what happened to the first phase of registration.