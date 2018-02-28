City Jubilee MCA in fresh sex scam -Dubai Trip

By Moses Mwaura

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Guyo Ibrahim has found himself in a sex scandal involving him and two female ODM nominated MCAs (as exposed by Weekly Citizen Newspaper).



Guyo who is also the Matopeni Ward MCA is said to have influenced the inclusion of the two female ODM nominated MCAs in the trip to Dubai by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The two female MCAs are always said to be favoured by Guyo and it has emerged that while in Dubai, Guyo never attended meetings where Governor Sonko marketed Nairobi City as an investment destination.

Guyo instead was allegedly busy on sex exploits with his two lovebirds who surprisingly happen to be married women. The trio were mainly locked in hotel room throughout the Dubai trip.

One of the MCA’s husband is said to be questioning why his wife has unlimited foreign trips and the motive behind the visits.

The other MCA is alleged to have had an illicit affair with Guyo for sometime now, something that has led to friction in the marriage of the majority leader. Guyo’s affair with the two female MCAs has seen Nairobi County Assembly MCAs plot to impeach him.

Guyo’s tribulations are on the rage with his links to Kayole-based notorious gang, Gaza is also said to be under investigation by State security agencies. Gaza gang is involved in carjackings, rape and armed robbery.