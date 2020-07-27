‘Bwana DCI, you have nothing against me, fake investigations cannot hold in court’- Itumbi mocks DCI, Matiangi

By Dennis Itumbi

Listen Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI, if you want me, call or summon me and I will appear.

Spending an entire day trying to force a young guy from Eldoret to give false testimony implicating me, is waste of time and effort that should be used to pursue Ruaraka Land Suspects like CS Fred Matiangi.

As I said, I will personally support any blogger arrested on flimsy grounds such as the ones facing the duo you have arrested.

Blogging and micro-blogging is NOT about getting it right. It is a self correcting mechanism. You update something wrong, we collectively correct you. That is Social Media.

Even the DCI Post has tweeted out wrong information in the past, we did not demand arrests. We just demanded corrections and they were done.

The Ministry of health also tweeted 19 people were dead, it was alarming but we just pushed for corrections and they were done.

Mistakes are part of the game called Social Media, we will NOT be afraid of making mistakes because you have the guns and the handcuffs.

Trying to thread my name into questioning for 5 hours now, is really waste of time, really.

Sitishiki mimi…your power ends at arrest, in court your puppet driven investigations can barely stand any cross examination.

Yours is what was observed in Macbeth, “..Too much Fury, with too much sound, that signifies NOTHING!

Alinoor Karu adds:

I will personally support any blogger makachieth! You are the same person who applauded the actions of DCI when they arrested Kabz nyar kisii in 2017, it is your time to test the wrath of injustices enjoy it, ours is just to enjoy popcorns as architects of Fake news are cooling porridge at Kamiti prison

Theuri John says: Alinoor Karu This guy Dennis Itumbi is a looser in denial. This dude used to feel on top of everyone especially 2013-2017