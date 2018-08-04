Breaking Sad: Hon Henry Obwocha Is DEAD, What Killed Kibaki’s FIVE Star Minister

Former planning minister and long term West Mugirango MP Hon Henry Obwocha is dead. He collapsed in his Nairobi home Friday evening and was pronounced dead in Hospital, his family has confirmed.

The former MP who served as MP for three consecutive terms 1992 to 2007 was a five star performing minister during the Kibaki regime, at one point he held two portfolios; Energy and National Planning.

He was a member of the National Economic and Social Council which drafted Kenya’s Vision 2030.

The Outspoken MP has been hailing for long term and was last seen in public two ago very frail during the burial service of Nyamira Governor’s son George Ndemo at Kijauri market, Nyansiongo Nyamira County alongside PM Raila Odinga, Chief Justice Maraga Governor James Ongwae, James Orengo among other dignitaries.

Hon Obwocha was trained Economist from the university of Nairobi amd also a Fellow Certified Public Account FCPA-K.

The late outspoken MP was among a the youthful Kenyan leaders who helped fight the Moi regime for the second liberation. He was Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s top ally and worked closely with fellow young turks Raila odinga, James Orengo, Gitobu Imanyara, Paul Muite, Kiraitu Murungi, Anyang’ Nyongo, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi among others.

In Gusii politics Obwocha is ranked the most outspoken MP just after the reveared George Moseti Anyona.

Other notable outspoken MPs that served Gusii include Senator Kebaso and George Morara.

The community also had pro regime leaders like Mzee Simeon Nyachae, Lawrence George Sagini and James Nyamweya

Obwocha has been the Chairman of the Privatisation Commission since April 2015 and had served previously as Minister of Planning and National Development.

Hon. Obwocha was a founder member of KCA University and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (Company Secretary) and a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants of the U.K

