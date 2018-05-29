BREAKING: Raila to meet Uhuru Tomorrow Morning [See Full Details]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga will on Wednesday share a platform at the Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East Constituency.

In a move seen as a continuation of national unity and cohesion through the building bridges initiative started by the President and the former Prime Minister, the two leaders are set to preside over the issuance of title deeds to Embakasi East constituents at the famous political ground.

The area MP Babu Owino took to Twitter to announce the function urging all his constituents to turn up in large numbers for the rare occassion.

“INVITATION TO ALL EMBAKASI EAST CONSTITUENTS FOR THE TITLE DEEDS ISSUANCE FUNCTION AT JACARANDA GROUNDS FROM 8AM TOMORROW.

All Embakasi East constituents are invited to the title deeds issuance function which will be presided over by HE @UKenyatta and HE @RailaOdinga,” the MP tweeted.

The function will provide a rare spectacle for Kenyans to witness the two leaders once again together since last year’s divisive elections.

The two former bitter rivals surprised Kenyans when in early March, set aside their political differences and met at Harambee House in what heralded the building bridges initiative aimed at uniting Kenyans and averting further divisions in the country.

President Kenyatta and Odinga again met a month later during the funeral of the late second liberation fighter Kenneth Matiba in Murang’a County.

The two later appointed a team of 14 advisors to steer national dialogue on the building bridges initiative.

