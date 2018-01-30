Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Breaking: Flying Squad Raids The House Of Linus Kaikai For Issuing A Rebellios Statement Against Government

7 Comments

Flying squad officers are currently raiding the home of NTV’s Chief Editor, Linus Kaikai and harassing his family.

This is after the press statement he released yesterday condemning the secret meeting at Statehouse to warn media houses not to air today’s oath.

Comments

  5. The remaining thing is to march to state house , how can they backward us to the dark days? We are encouraging NASA now to mobilize people we chase uhuruto like Ben Ali who was chased out of the country by power of the people. Military should support mwananchi they are our care takers and uhuru is misusing the armed force. Lets wait and see what next.

    Reply Report comment

  6. it’s very backward,barbaric, criminal, dictatorial to take this country back to where we have left some 20years back. will of the people was seen live at uhuru park, the owner of the seat and thieves is known world wide as from yesterday. Baba don’t look back but focus ahead with your journey to Canaan as better late than never.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies