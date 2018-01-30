Breaking: Flying Squad Raids The House Of Linus Kaikai For Issuing A Rebellios Statement Against Government

Flying squad officers are currently raiding the home of NTV’s Chief Editor, Linus Kaikai and harassing his family.
This is after the press statement he released yesterday condemning the secret meeting at Statehouse to warn media houses not to air today’s oath.
Comments
Anonymous says
Never keep reptiles close by or even try to understand them. Expose them for what they are before they bury their fangs deep in you.
Japheth Eruzu says
tunaelekea kubaya kama inchi, mashirika ya kutetea haki musilala amkeni
Kamaaa says
Kaikai or whatever you are called, you should know Kenya doesn’t belong to your mother. Makende wewe…takataka, finya hiyo makende ipasuke.
Anonymous says
Remove the jigger from ur head u shithole
Geoffrey Arasa says
The retrogressive games being played by Jubilee will land them in trouble very soon.
Richard Kipteigong says
The remaining thing is to march to state house , how can they backward us to the dark days? We are encouraging NASA now to mobilize people we chase uhuruto like Ben Ali who was chased out of the country by power of the people. Military should support mwananchi they are our care takers and uhuru is misusing the armed force. Lets wait and see what next.
orao orao says
it’s very backward,barbaric, criminal, dictatorial to take this country back to where we have left some 20years back. will of the people was seen live at uhuru park, the owner of the seat and thieves is known world wide as from yesterday. Baba don’t look back but focus ahead with your journey to Canaan as better late than never.