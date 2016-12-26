BIG BOOST for Raila CORD as DIASPORA Based Kenya Patriotic Movement SUPPORTS CALL for MASS ACTION on 4th January

Diaspora based Kenya Patriotic Movement supports mass action call by Cord
Formed as a movement to fuse the synergy of Kenyans at home and in the diaspora, Kenya Patriotic Movement ‘KEPAM, ’works directly with Kenyan citizens from all walks of life to bring about
positive trans formation.
Our cardinal responsibility is the pursuit of good governance, Social Justice, fair electoral practices, equity and equality in the country.
The movement joins Kenyans to condemn the Jubilee government and its MPs in the national assembly for hurriedly passing the Election Amendment Laws. This is because, the original law was brought into force through bi-partisan efforts between the ruling coalition- Jubilee and the opposition- Coalition for Reform and Democracy ‘CORD.’
In the bi-partisan bill, it was agreed that electronic voting and transmission of results was the right way to ensure a fair electoral process and that manual, voting mechanism was a no-go-zone.
As a natural principle, any change to a negotiated document shall be undertaken the same way it was agreed upon. Any attempts to deviate from this clear path, will result in mistrust and betrayal.
It’s also against the spirit of fair democratic practices between two parties.
“We are prepared to mobilize all Kenyans at home and in the Diaspora for peaceful demonstrations throughout the Country to express outrage over the passage of the new law, “Said Mr. Frank Ogwoka, KEPAM diaspora liaison officer. “We are in solidarity with the Church, the political opposition and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in their readiness to fight for free and fair election.”
It is now clear that this is the only language President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership will understand.
Is it not absurd for President Uhuru, his deputy and majority leader Aden Duale to mutilate a law which was born through negotiation? Furthermore, four Kenyans died during the street demonstrations against IEBC commissioners.
If these leaders thrive in heightened political temperatures in the country as we stride towards an election year, we are cooked as a nation. It also shows that Jubilee has not learnt from experience, especially the 2007/2008 post-election fiasco.
Kenyans will not sit and watch when their democratic rights are being trampled upon by a rogue
regime through unorthodox means for purposes of self-preservation.
“The action by the President to summon all jubilee MPs to Statehouse after the first amendment to election law failed in parliament was suspect. “It also speaks volumes about the desperation in the ruling coalition to manoeuvre and rig the next general election.” Said Mr. Samson Omechi, who is also KEPAM’s the national coordinator.
The President’s ambivalence in addressing urgent matters facing the country, especially the current strike by medical professionals which has paralyzed operations in medical facilities, portrays him as indecisive and unable to confront challenges as the country’s Chief Executive Officer.
In other words, he is showing the country that the preservation of his job was his only priority. It is imperative to note that even the church has condemned the sinister motives by the Jubilee MPs who hastily passed the contested electoral amendments.
As a movement comprising Kenyan voters at home and in the diaspora, we join the political Opposition, the Church, the Civil Society and LSK, to urge the President not to assent to the amendments.
“We call upon members of our movement and supporters from all the 47 Counties to carry white handkerchiefs and green twigs as a sign of peace and join the Coalition for Reform and Democracy (Cord), and other stakeholders for peaceful demonstrations commencing on 4th January 4th 2017.
Clearly, this is the only language scandalous regimes world over can understand. It’s tragic that the Jubilee regime wants to use unorthodox means to rule the country eternally.
The Duale’s of this world should wake up to the seemingly unsettling reality that a credible election is not a favour. It the democratic right of all Kenyans.
Signed by,
Joseph Lister Nyaringo, President
Albert Musasia, Secretary General
Samson Omechi, Coordinator
Emmy Isalamba, Mudachi, Gender affairs
Comments
Khalwaleist says
Uhuru Kenyatta’s Siad Bare tactics will not work in Kenya…we will not allow Kenya to go the Somalia way.Uhuru Kenyatta is determined to go back to the Hague.
Charles says
The revolution will not be televised
concerned Kenyan says
The ODM surrogates must understand that the no electronic system that is 100% fool proof. This is the reason the government decided to have a manual back-up mechanism ready just incase the electronic system fails. The biggest problem we have in Kenya is that the president did not explain this to the Kenyans way ahead of time. Likewise, the ODM PARTY is determined to create chaos cause this is their way of life. Now they have something new to drive their empty slogans ( rigged election) to the common. When asked to discuss the issue in parliament, they decided to walk to the parliament ready to fight led by MAD ANGRY MILLIE ODHIOMBO. who had threatened to strip naked on streets of Nairobi, called the president a fool and a thief etc. This just shows how unprofessional this group is. They have no idea what they want except bringing the country down.
As per Diaspora Patriotic movement, there is no such a movement but wana be heroes. I live in USA and I know for a fact who is who. Look at the so called the movement officials : all western region names. make your own decision.
Anonymous says
If you don’t mind someone disrespecting you, pissing on you , raping your kin you, not acknowledging your existence or relevance, then no problem. You are a broken spirit. Go on living like that but do not try to subscribe that to others. The lack of responsible and visionary leadership in Jubilee is demonstrated. (QED). No questions need be asked.
Walubengo, Harare says
You may exercise your freedom of choice to join the group or stay out of it. There are many who are bound by an oath of loyalty to a tribe and in their brand of cleverness imagine other Kenyans Will not see them for what they are. The actions of Uhuru on this matter are not be defended by a reasonable person.
Akinyi says
Cord,O….D… MAVI, and NASA . Please stop wasting our time and resources on nonsense! !!!!!!!!
Anonymous says
You tooo stop wasting your time… our democracy will not be robbed in the broad day light……. CORD, NASA we are with u go go go for it…. this is ours this time round
smith says
Kenyans I can see many here are just idiots. Today the whole world is digital. Unless your country kenya is the only country in the world which is still in the stone age. How stupid are you Kenyans to still put in leaders into the government who cant bring you to the real world of today? I saw these so called uhuruto calling themselves the digital guys the other day? What changed?analogy?
Ochieng says
You said alot of nothing. Are you idle?
Anonymous says
Weeeeeee jbelee wacha za ovyo…
FutureIsHere says
We all have freedom of choice. In your homes, you’d most definitely love one parent than the other, none would dictate that, so, b it ODM, JUBILEE, NASA… Raila, UhuRuto… it’s individual choices, he who completes my political hunger n I see light in I will vote for… insults, arguments and discrimination shouldn’t be of existence in this era. Fix up, wait to fill that ballot paper… it your CHOICE. We won’t choose for you, neither will we force you to vote for who u don’t . We have come far from the times of mlolongo vote, manual voting, BVR kits… etc… If it’s manual, I’ll vote my leader, if we go digital again, they’ll hack for their leader… just like Russians did for Trump… let’s practice peace and act civilised fellow kenyans…
Baba Moi said, Siasa Mbaya? …….
Anonymous says
Luo Luhya patriotic front remove the name Kenya
Akiht Agnarum says
BVR will be used to identify a voter. the voter will mark the ballot paper manually and put it in a ballot box. Whether you demonstrate or not nobody will vote electronicaly in Kenya. Just bring the chaos, we shall be waiting. Some so called leaders lare wheel dealers. Let your wives and children be in the fore front. Otjerwise mnataka damu ya idle Kenyan
FutureIsHere says
Well said…. I second you
YEHMAN says
Lets try to think be4 talking,No BVR No election,we want aclear and astaight forward election,or else each monkey will ascend on its tree…
QVC coupon says
