BBI will be back, Uhuru is very powerful- MP Ngunjiri says

By Ngunjiri Wambugu via FB
BBI CONTINUES …
Many people have reached out to me expressing genuine concern about whether today’s judgement adversely affects BBI. I assure all of you that there’s nothing to worry about.
Today’s court decision will ONLY make this weekend a very active one politically. TangaTanga is on cloud 9. We are sure we are okay. Each side will argue it’s position – some will pontificate. Everyone will sound right; like they know. But that’s it. Nothing will actually change.
Because next week this decision will be appealed; and overturned. We will then realise that #BBI has not stopped moving forward. In addition, over the next few days we will also learn exactly what the Judges were trying to do with this judgement; what they hoped to achieve (but wouldn’t). We will learn that this wasn’t actually about the case that was before them in court.
Meanwhile. The facts continue to be that #UhuruKenyatta is Kenya’s President, AND a Kenyan Citizen. Kenya’s County Assemblies & Parliament overwhelmingly voted in favor of BBI. The High Court ruling will be overturned. We will have a Referendum. #BBI will pass. And Ruto will fail.
Goodnight.
#WatchAndLearn
#WeKeepWinning
#SimbaWaNyeri
#Kieleweke
Comments
Anonymous says
Constitution mutilators are having a sleepless night ooho!!!!!!!
Anonymous says
Its the foolishness that comes with an arrogance with fraudulent operationg DNA system that make it see it self powerful when in actual fact its not but a terorist to the republic of kenya as a whole and no feet for the office it occupies with its abyss regime.