BABU OWINO Will Still Win, The 8K NASA Voters Who Run To The Village In August 8 Are Back

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya
Even if Uhuru and Ruto camps in Embakasi East day and night, Babu Owino will still win the repeat poll.
You see, more than 8K Luos, Luhyas, Kisiis and Kambas that belong in NASA and are registered in Embakasi East, had run away from Nairobi to their rural homes during the August 8 election in fear of violence.
This time they are around and ready to vote. These are the propellants that’ll fire Babu back to parliament.
mimi says
sure 100% this ape and stone thrower’s jaruo will never come back.he has Been trashed just like his master OJINGA the loser . don’t joke with those two political genius. even OJINGA usually wet his pants just by mentions of name uhuruto
Anonymous says
atarudi ushangae
Kamwana Mlevi Shoga says
Kamwana Mlevi shoga is so scared at State Hse. He is busy fighting young leaders like Babu. If he’s man enough let him arrest Pres. Odinga aone. Wachana na vijana wadogo kama Babu.
Kamwana bure kabisa. Hiding under Margaret’s skirt. Shoga useless.
Kamwana Mlevi Shoga says
Kamwana bangi mbichi is going home to Gatodo in 2022…harafu??? Uthamaki kwisha. You think you will rule forever?
In fact we will send him home earlier than 2022. Revolution is coming. He will go to scratch his behind in Gatodo. Bure kabisa. Shoga!