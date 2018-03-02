BABU OWINO Will Still Win, The 8K NASA Voters Who Run To The Village In August 8 Are Back

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Even if Uhuru and Ruto camps in Embakasi East day and night, Babu Owino will still win the repeat poll.

You see, more than 8K Luos, Luhyas, Kisiis and Kambas that belong in NASA and are registered in Embakasi East, had run away from Nairobi to their rural homes during the August 8 election in fear of violence.

This time they are around and ready to vote. These are the propellants that’ll fire Babu back to parliament.