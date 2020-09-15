After Kisii, DP Ruto now plans to tour Kisumu and Migori Counties

Deputy President William Ruto is planning to tour Kisumu and Migori counties just days after his Kisii tour.

The second in command has been traversing regions perceived to be ODM leader Raila Odinga’s strongholds, with an intention of popularising himself ahead of 2022 succession politics.

The Kisumu tour is tentatively scheduled for next week and preparations for the rally began in earnest Monday. Ruto on Monday received a delegation of select people from Siaya, Kibra and Kisumu at his Karen home in Nairobi.

The delegation was led by Eliud Owalo who announced his decision to join the Ruto 2022 presidential camp. Owallo ditched Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC last month.

Raila has enjoyed near fanatical support in Nyanza over the years and it will remain to be seen if Ruto can make any significant forays into the region.

While in Kisumu, Ruto plans to grace church functions and to dish out goodies to the youth and women.

In Migori, he plans to visit areas where he has enjoyed some support and also show support for embattled Governor Okoth Obado who is facing various charges ranging from murder to corruption.

ODM has asked its 42 MCAs to impeach Obado after he was charged with graft and barred from office.

Both Ruto and Raila are seen as the front-runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In what is shaping up to be a game of numbers, the DP has focused his attention strategically at four regions that have traditionally voted for Raila.

Coast, Nyanza, Nairobi, and Western are on Ruto’s radar while on the other hand he is attempting to make inroads in Mt Kenya.

The DP was last in Luo Nyanza in December 2018 when he shared a podium with the former Prime Minister in Kisumu county in a function that was officiated by Uhuru . Will he manage to win the hearts of the Luo Nyanza voters with his hustler nation narrative?