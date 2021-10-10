Why Hon Moses Kuria is bedridden, cursed for abusing elders, but must REFUSE TO DIE

By Arap Ogola

I’ve previously observed, in this streets that, if you are sick and admitted in hospital and suddenly, you notice an influx of visitors who insist on taking selfies with a debilitated you (yani kama umechapa) then it is safe to conclude that these visitors have used their own formular to calculate and concluded that it may not be long before you do what the Luo refer to as ng’ielo orengo, or to kick the bucket, in English

They need a photo to post at Mukuru Kwa Zuckerberg with words, RIP, when eventually, you cease breathing

I am not talking to Moses Kuria. However he too, must now surprise these guys by refusing to die. By the way, does anyone know why everyone is in a hurry to see Kuria?

I even saw Daktari Dan Gikonyo posing for a photo next him, in what appears to be a pyjama but could be a physician’s regalia

What was conspicuous in the photo is Bwana Omieri visibly dangerously dangling inside the attire, meaning he was in a hurry when he left home and may’ve forgotten to wear a biker or it is too torn to contain a roaming snake

Why the hurry to see Kuria? Do they know something we do not know?

What exactly is ailing Uhuru’s MP? Or Uhuru may’ve pulled an Omolo Agar on him after he (Kuria) chose to support Ruto and not Uhuru who bought his (Kuria’s), way to parliament, in his maiden bid

Jaramogi is said to have cursed Omolo Agar, whom he had previously supported but later abandoned him and supported his rival, Sagini for the ghostly contested KANU vice chairmanship, in the famous delegates conference of Limuru in 1965

According the the legend, Omollo Agar got involved in an accident a few days after that, which left him paralysed and confined on a wheelchair, and years later when everyone was mourning Argwings Kodhek in style he couldn’t participate in the drama and only sat miserable on his wheelchair, giving birth the the common phrase “neno ka Omola Agar” meaning being forlorn and dejected

Is Kuria the new Agar, or what gives his sickness so much attention?

Great evening my fellow Southerners!!