WHY Dr Mukhisa Kituyi and Prof Kibwana will not be considered SERIOUS Presidential contenders

By Jerome Ogola

A Dr Mukhisa and Prof Kibwana ticket should be exciting the country

Does anyone know why it doesn’t seem to, in the scales it ought to?

Apart from the launch of his “manifesto”, Dr Mukhisa isn’t just any acrobat mobilising his ethnic community for power, he is a renowned intellectual and might be the custodian of the magic wand Kenya needs to resuscitate her economy struggling to remain alive at the ICU

Kibwana, a law scholar, has had an exemplary tenure as Makueni governor. Refusing to steal in this era of seasoned kleptomaniacs is in itself an achievement

Coupled with duo’s reforms credentials, the two yoked together should be the dream team that every aspirant is struggling to associate with and every voter struggling for space in the bandwagon

Meanwhile, in the team, Justine Muturi is the monitor lizard in the cavalcade of crocodiles. He is the burukenge in the msafara of mamba. Fresh from coronation in the middle of the bushes, he has brought nothing to the table apart from the elusive mountain vote, which he doesn’t even have

He is the one making the team looking like the others

Kenyans only seem to care about the two guys who appears to have shared an imondo the gizzard, the ever squabbling Rayila and Ruto and maybe the guys taking tea in Naivasha for one week to decide that they will field a candidate in the next elections