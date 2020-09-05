Why DP Ruto downfall is nigh: A man who pays respect to the great paves the way for his own greatness

Photo: Political propagandist Mutahi Ngunyi has been consistent in his attacks against DP Ruto, saying he can only rent a Kikuyu temporary thus Ruto support in Mt Kenya is near zero.

By Soyinka Lempaa via FB

Finally, MURKOMEN and his running MOUTH have found their match. Tobiko DON'T Stop. Take on the CLERK and his LAPDOG! https://t.co/4kfCibv2v0 — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) September 5, 2020



A man who pays respect to the great paves the way for his own greatness. This proverb means that if a person is respectful, he will be respected. Its meaning is similar to the golden rule: do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

So Mr William Githinji Ruto, had you mastered the wisdom of this proverb by respecting the very person who got you from The Hague when you could not coordinate your defense against crime against humanity, at the International Criminal Court you would not be called a mere clerk by others.

Animatedly after after 2018, you marshaled small boys in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley Regions to undermine your boss. You called him mlevi, Susan Wakarure and Alice Wahome, Machungwa and Ndidi helped you translate and coin the moniker ‘Wanjohi wa Mashati” Onesmo Kipchumba Murkomen and Sudi led the assault in Rift Valley .

They gave the moniker to their local bloggers lead by Itumbi and Kago and bloggers in diaspora. You went to church every Sunday in Mt Kenya holding yourself as the only pious person. You forgot that simple proverb, that respect is a two way traffic.

Now look at yourself. You look forlorn, dejected, sepulchral, gruesome, woebegone, beaten to submission even after you try to speak in tongues in churches. Your greatest fear is that you have been in the system as they deny others victory and you see yourself in their shoes. Your rehearsed humility is not working.

Simon Swakei adds:

You can pretend to the people as much as you want, but you cannot pretend to God, people think its a joke when its said that God looks at our hearts not our comedy and pretence, this guy knows pretty well that he was and is still taking the country for a ride, by portraying a fake picture of himself o he can only show out his dictatorship, untrustworthiness, tribalistic tendencies, hatred, his real self when he assumes office, thank God, he will never be, but, if another mistake takes effect in allowing his brother Giddy, he of the former preso, we will still find ourselves in the same box that we thought we escaped, ata hapo, Mungu na awe nasi