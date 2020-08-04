Who is Ivy Minyow Onyango, the 4 Billion KEMSA Covid-19 Tender lady? Murathe link, front?

Many Kenyans have been wondering who is Ivy Minyow Onyango, the lady whose 6 months old company was awarded tender by KEMSA to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). This interest has been piqued by the claims that ivy was used by a powerful Jubilee Politician who brokers large Government tenders for sale.

Ivy incorporated the company in question, Kiliq Limited, on January 22, 2020 according to records at Company registry only for it to be awarded contract to supply PPEs at an inflated cost of Sh9,000, double the market price of Sh4,500 in barely half a year of its existence. The company was to supply 450,000 PPEs sets.

Who is Ivy Minyow Onyango and why does it matter? Ivy Minyow Onyango is a 27 year old Kenyan Advocate of High Court of Kenya who was admitted to the bar early last year 2019 after being gazetted by Council of Education on 21st December 2018.

Ivy joined Kenya School of Law in January 2017 for Advocates Training Programme. Previously, she was a student at the Kenyatta University School of Law (KUSOL) from 2011 and went to Maryhill High School in Thika for her secondary school education.

In the LSK Website, Ivy Minyow Onyango Advocate is listed as an active holder of 2020 Practicing Certificate. She discloses that she practices at “self” and gives her physical address as CMM Gardens along Rhapta Road, Westlands in Nairobi.

In terms of areas of legal practice, Ivy reveals she her practice Commercial Law-General (40%), Intellectual Property Law (20%) and Conveyancing Law (40%). This raises the possibility that Ivy may have incorporated the company Kiliq Limited for a client in which case she may enjoy the benefit of Client-Advocate privilege.

Besides legal practice, Ivy dabbles in fashion business. She is both a model for Kung’ara Kenya Boutique and owner of an Online Cloth Shop, Office Dress, which specializes in ladies office wear and has been active since October 2018. Ivy is not active on twitter and has since closed her Instagram account.

No doubt nothing in Ivy Minyow Onyango’s profile explains how her nascent company bagged a whooping Ksh. 4 Billion tender by single sourcing. In any case, her personal profile as a young advocate and upcoming fashion model has no possible correlation with occupational health and safety equipment supply such as PPEs.

All indications are that Ivy Minyow Onyango’s name and company was possibly used as proxy by a powerful and well-connected individual to get a Sh. 4 Billion contract, an amount which is beyond he turnover of most PPE manufacturing companies. KEMSA has to explain why it sources these critical supplies from well-known manufacturers.

At the same time, the alleged powerful Jubilee Official who is possibly hiding behind Ivy Onyango’s name and her company Kiliq Limited and who intended to sell the hefty tender for 10% kickback needs to be named and shamed. Kenyans wait to see how EACC will lift compel KEMSA why they gave such a large tender to a shell company.

SOURCE: The Vision