We will dump Jubilee soon but after they pay us back our investments- Hon Sudi tells Kalenjin grass-root leaders

It is now emerging that DP William Ruto has given up on taking over control of Jubilee party ahead of 2022 general elections, his closest allies have confirmed, it is now obvious he will run on a new political party that is to be unveiled soon.

Kapseret MP Hon Oscar Sudi revealed that they (camp Ruto) had hoped to reunite Jubilee factions but because it “has been hijacked by conmen and brokers”, they will soon come out with the best way forward for their supporters. Sudi’s outbursts comes barely two days after Ruto hinted that he may bolt out of the ruling party, saying he has several options in his political plans.

“As the boss said, we will try to sort out Jubilee issues but we have several other alternatives. Jubilee is just a paper and we will come up with other papers at the right time,” Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said.

“Even if Ruto will contest on a party known as sufuria, then that is where we will belong.”

Hon Sudi promised to fight for their rightful share from the Jubilee party before they decamp, he said they will demand back their investment before quitting. Everything must be accounted for, the outspoken lawmaker added.

Hon Sudi spoke at his Eldoret home where he hosted more than 60 MCAs from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Trans Nzoia counties “for lunch”. They also discussed matters affecting the region.

Hon Sudi claimed that Covid-19 has been politicised to bar Ruto’s supporters from congregating.

“I’ve been speaking on so many things, including the fake Covid-19 but soon I will also come out to predict what will happen in the near future,” he said.

Hon Sudi said he will soon brief the country on the way forward for the DP’s team.

The MCAs who attended the event said they also discussed the political future of the Kalenjin community. Led by Gilbert Tenai of Cheptiret, they said their only option for the presidency in 2022 is DP Ruto and they will not allow anyone to undermine him, especially in the Rift Valley.

Hon Sudi announced that he will host similar meetings for leaders from Baringo, West Pokot, Nakuru and other areas as they lay ground work for a serious battle in 2022. Baringo, West Pokot and Bomet are are said to be leaning to Gideon Moi’s KANU who is the SureBet handshake coalition with Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.