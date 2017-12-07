USA And Europeand Should Keep Off Kenya, They Supported Uhuru Rig Elections

U.S., U.K. Should Let Kenya Find Solutions To Her Own Political Problems.
By Jactone Ambuka
Media reports indicate America and Britain are working tirelessly behind the scenes perhaps to inspire Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to initiate a dialogue with an aim of forming a coalition government to diffuse prevailing political crisis.
To me, I think this is too little too late. U.S. and U.K. had all the time to reconcile Raila and Uhuru and their supporters but that time was squandered. Raila repeatedly asked for western countries to prevail upon Uhuru and IEBC but western powers looked the other side.
Even when Jubilee administration used police to brutalize NASA supporters, western powers remained tongue-tied. To date, not a single western power has repudiated Jubilee for despotic actions against opposition. It defeats logic for western powers to start advocating for dialogue when all along they sat on the fence at a critical time when their voices were desperately needed.
Although U.S. and U.K. wants the best for Kenya, Kenya and Africa in general has intricate political dynamics with deeply embedded issues that cannot be clearly interpreted by America or Britain. Some of these issues are tribal and historical in nature.
That’s why it’s imperative that Kenyans are given space to find native solutions to native problems. The process will be messy, sweaty and even bloody. But ultimately, a lasting solution to Kenya’s incessant problems must be found by Kenyans themselves. Foreign solution to Kenya’s native problems is unsustainable.
