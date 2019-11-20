Uhuru should confirm acting Treasury CS Ukur Yatani, he’s trying to clean mess by smoky sleepy Rotich

By Don Bosco via fb

I’m impressed by the acting CS Finance. He first started by admitting that the Government is broke although fell short of admitting we are officially in a recession. But that’s the first crucial step even a drug addict must cross that self admission crucial step.

Second step was to identify how we got here. His predecessor over borrowed and the money never went to economically viable projects and went further to cook books to hide the reality of our financial nakedness during the budget session.

He has identified temporary solutions for economic stimulus. Which was the banks must lend to MSMEs by one getting all those billions belonging to parastatals that banks were lending the Government it’s own money.

3rd is the over 150billion counties owe pending Bills. They have till December 1st failure to which treasury wont remit any funds to them. Short term solutions but in the right direction.