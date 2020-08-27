Uhuru is offering to solve a problem we don’t have, calls for constitutional amendments not sincere

Photo: Deputy President William Ruto, he is expected to support calls for a referendum reluctantly owing to the fact that it dilutes the presidency and seeks to extend Uhuru’s term indirectly.

By Cyprian Nyamwamu

August 27 2010 to August 27, 2020

10 YEARS OF KATIBA MPYA.. CALLS FOR AMENDMENTS NOT SINCERE

Uhuru and Raila are offering to solve a problem we do not have. They say they want to ensure that Kenyans do not fight after elections. Of course you know that is a lie. Kenyans do not fight after elections. What happens is that Jubilee rigged elections, the Supreme Court ordered that servers be opened, IEBC defied that Court order and Kenyans boycotted the subsequent repeat elections, Uhuru unleashed police officers on Kenyans killing innocent children, men and women, and hurting hundreds for saying no to rigged elections. Ruto called Kenyans armed militia who must be handled as such. Ruto is now saying that he is the solution to this suffering that he has manufactured with Uhuru and their Jubilee friends. I do not even understand what Raila is saying. BBI really is a cruel lie that is supposed cause further disunity and blow up more billions instead of addressing our real problems.

So you see Kenyans do not fight, they are brutalised and killed by the state agents. That is the problem… Rigging of elections and unleashing brute force on the people for saying no to the rigging.

Kenya’s five big problems are to be found in the report of the Ufungamano religious leaders report last year after conducting County Dialogue conferences across Kenya. Here they are;

1. Ufisadi, theft of taxes and borrowed money. Exaggerated prices of delivering goods, services and works. Wastage, Corruption is the fundamental problem that is causing all the other four. Jubilee cannot solve this problem because jubilee is corruption. Rigging of elections is corruption. Its impunity. They are misusing our police to stop us from holding demos to hold COVID-19 millionaires to account.

2. Poverty. Lack of jobs. Poor family incomes. Livelihoods. Uhuru, Ruto and Jubilee cannot offer a solution to this problem. This our fundamental problem caused by corruption and impunity.

3. Devolution which has been captured by a few individuals, which is being frustrated by the national government so that a few can steal the money in Nairobi. So poor healthcare, poor services etc is because of an agenda to frustrate Devolution. Most Governors are criminals running swindling rackets out there.

4. Food insecurity, poor health, poor access to water, drying up rivers, poor roads, a poor education;

5. Youth and families in crisis. Drug and substance abuse, addiction, sexual orgies, collapse of morality, marriages in crisis, GBV on the increase, teenage pregnancies, school drop outs.

You tell me how having a PM and two deputies addresses any of these five problems. Why use the police to rig elections and blame the constitution which is very clear in Article 81 on standards of holding elections?