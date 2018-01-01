Dear Uhuru, You Clung To Power, Well, Here Is What You Must Do To Make Kenya Great

Photo: COTU boss Francis Atwoli who previously has tried to organise the populous Luyha community to capture power.
By Donald Kipkorir
As We Begin 2018, Kenya Will Achieve A Middle Income Economy If It Does The Following:
1. Admit over 300,000 Students to University each year. With our current population of over 46m, we should have at any given time over 2million students in all our Universities. Every Middle Income Economy and above, admit minimum of 65% Of its High School graduates to University. The remaining 35% go to Diploma Colleges unless they don’t want to. Education systems in Europe, America & Asia creates a pathway for every High School graduate to proceed to Higher Education.
To all those that graduate from Form Four each year, at least 40% of them should go to tertiary education (degree & diploma colleges). At the moment, only 4% of Kenyans have tertiary education. Israel has 46%.
2. Our tarmac roads should be increased from the current potholed 11,000 km to genuine tarmac roads of over 70,000km … every Kenyan should be within 5Km Of Tarmac road. Fake tarmac roads shouldn’t be allowed. We must adopt international standards. And each County should have a functioning airstrip. (As to whether SGR is a viable economic project, I leave it to our Economists)
3. Every Kenyan home should have power and water supply. Potable water supply produces a healthier nation and eliminates “poverty diseases” that Kenya still has like cholera. Water & power supply will also support cottage industry.
4. Make NHIF cover mandatory for all Kenyans. Every Kenyan over 18 years must have cover at minimum monthly pay of Kshs. 300/=. Like in Rwanda, if one is too poor to afford the Kshs. 300/=, the neighours will fundraise. Why do we love fundraising medical and funeral bills for individuals when it is easier to pay for him NHIF cover of paltry Kshs. 3,600/= annually?
5. Judiciary must be truly independent as the Constitution says. Judges must be without any interference. Judiciary must have absolute financial & administrative independence. Judiciary must never be an appendage Of the Executive.
6. Respect of private property & ownership be at the core. Kenya is a Capitalist State, not a Socialist Paradise. People shall eat by the sweat of their brow. But it is capitalism with a human face. Anyone who violates sanctity of private property should be treated as a terrorist.
7. Professionalize the Security Services: We Don’t need 150,000 potbellied army or 180,000 illiterate Police. Before one enters any tertiary college, one must undertake compulsory 6months NYS Service then from the pool, volunteers join the Army and Police. But the total standing number in the Army & Police shouldn’t exceed 100,000, and pay them minimum salary of Kshs. 200,000/= and equip & house them like Singapore. Corruption will end.
Comments
Anonymous says
KENYAN UNIVERSITIES ARE VENUES FOR TRAINING OBEDIENT CRAMMING ROBOTS!
THE GOVERNMENT OF KENYA DOES NOT ALLOW ITS YOUTHS TO BE DEDUCTIVE OR CRITICAL THINKERS WHO ARE CAPABLE OF MAKING DECISIONS ON THE BASIS OF WHAT THEY OBSERVE IN THEIR OWN KENYAN ENVIRONMENT!
KENYAN RULING ELITES ARE CONDITIONED TO BE AFRAID OF THEIR INTELLIGENT YOUTHS AND ARE ALWAYS GOING AFTER THEM USING INFORMERS, CID, POLICE FORCE AND GSU TO ALLOW THEM TO DISRUPT OR STOP THE YOUTHS’ FROM LEARNING AND BEING INTELLECTUALS! KENYAN RULING CANNOT TOLERATE KENYAN INTELLECTUALS AT ALL; THEY JAIL THEM, KILL THEM OR SEND THEM FLEEING FOR THEIR LIVES!
THESE SAME ELITES HAVE THEIR KIDS ATTENDING EXPENSIVE FOREIGN INSTITUTIONS OF HIGHER LEARNING, PAID FOR BY THE FOREIGNERS WHO ARE CONTROLLING THEM OR BY KENYAN TAXPAYERS! THEY CALL THEIR FOREIGN TRAINED CHILDREN “FUTURE LEADERS OF KENYA” !!! THIS IS NOT A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD AT ALL!! ANY FOOL MUST UNDERSTAND WHAT IS GOING ON HERE!!!
Anonymous says
QUOTE
7. Professionalize the Security Services: We Don’t need 150,000 potbellied army or 180,000 illiterate Police. Before one enters any tertiary college, one must undertake compulsory 6months NYS Service then from the pool, volunteers join the Army and Police. But the total standing number in the Army & Police shouldn’t exceed 100,000, and pay them minimum salary of Kshs. 200,000/= and equip & house them like Singapore. Corruption will end.
UNQUOTE
WHY DOES KENYA NEED TO TURN ITS YOUTHS INTO THE KILLING MACHINES? WHO IS THE ENEMY, KENYAN CITIZENS????
Anonymous says
QUOTE
6. Respect of private property & ownership be at the core. Kenya is a Capitalist State, not a Socialist Paradise. People shall eat by the sweat of their brow. But it is capitalism with a human face. Anyone who violates sanctity of private property should be treated as a terrorist.
UNQUOTE
KENYA HAS NEVER BEEN A SOCIALIST COUNTRY, YET POVERTY AND INVOLUNTARY UNEQUALITY REIGN IN KENYA WITH SLUMS SPREADING LIKE WILD FIRE, CHOKING EVERY STREETS OF NAIROBI AND OTHER KENYAN MAJOR CITIES!
SLUM DWELLERS ARE OWNED BY THE SAME PRIVATE PROPERTY OWNERS WHO ARE NOW THE MAJOR SLUM LANDLORDS! THE ALLIED FOREIGNERS HAVE BEEN GIVEN ACCESS TO OPERATE THE “FOR PROFIT OBEDIENT SCHOOLS ‘ INSIDE THE KENYA’S SLUMS WHERE THE POOR PARENTS ARE BEING LOADED WITH MASSIVE DEBTS TO ENSURE THAT THEY STAY POOR FOR LIFE, PAYING THESE DEBTS!!!