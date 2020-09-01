Uhuru alone cannot make Dr Mukhisa Kituyi or CS Matiangi President, he needs Raila

We agreed that the only transparent thing around here, is the inner lower garment of the nocturnal traders of Paradise Bar in Eldoret, Koinange Street in Nairobi and Avenue Kasavubu in Kinshasa, but not the Kenyan elections
The latter is very opaque. This explains the obsession the media has on the identity of the man Uhuru will be supporting
The candidate Uhuru is supporting has one foot in State House, if what has happened in the last three elections, is anything to ho by
Could Dr Mukhisa Kituyi be Uhuru’s preferred candidate?
The Nation thinks, thinks so. Nothing is impossible in a country where a cow killed a lion
I’ve had the privilege of talking to Dr Kituyi, in the company of Dr Kibisu Kabatesi, when the duo worked for Musalia campaign in 2013 and apart from struggling with elitism, the man is razor sharp and witty
Having such a brain at the top, may be the magic bullet this country needed to reinvent itself
However, Uhuru cannot have any secret card alone. It has to be their card with Rayila. Anything, even if not a human being, the duo settle on will be the next president, even of it is a T9
However, if the project is Uhuru’s alone, he may not get far. It means this will be his secret plan against both Rayila and Ruto. Is this possible?
The reality is that Uhuru cannot afford to fight both Rayila and Ruto ar the same time. The duo will join hands to slaughter him, should they both feel disgruntled
That’s the sad reality. Kenya has five mbut in the lake of national politics. They are Rayila, Uhuru, Ruto, Musyoka and Mudavadi, in that order
When any two among the three team up, the remainder of the three, cannot wrestle the duo down. We shift gears to other matters
The DP passionately lamented about Junior officials in the government insulting him. This is immature of the said officials, but again leadership isn’t for the faint hearted
Uhuru has heard even much uglier insults, and so has Rayila and all other politicians. The only office, one can hold without ever being insulted in a butcher
With sharp tools in his hands, you will think twice before opening your mouth because he can give you an instant throat surgery, to kill you quickly and permanently
By Jerome Og
Comments
Anonymous says
Following the abyss regime the day runned by these vampires fraudsters, pimps, clowns, B10 & zombies.
Nobody should cast thier vote on them and any clowns they support.
Simple as that.
Buccaneers vs Bears Live says
Uhuru will never make Dr Mukhisa Kituyi in his life.
Anonymity says
Anyone who proposes Matiangi for any meaningful position in Kenya should not be taken seriously. There should be punishment for wrongdoing. We will never get better leadership so long as we keep rewarding bad behaviour. People say Matiangi is a good manager but if he is willing to preside over illegal actions, what good will his management do us. Anybody who presides over the killing of innocent Kenyans should never be rewarded with a promotion. It will say something about our seriousness if he is.