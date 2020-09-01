Uhuru alone cannot make Dr Mukhisa Kituyi or CS Matiangi President, he needs Raila

We agreed that the only transparent thing around here, is the inner lower garment of the nocturnal traders of Paradise Bar in Eldoret, Koinange Street in Nairobi and Avenue Kasavubu in Kinshasa, but not the Kenyan elections

The latter is very opaque. This explains the obsession the media has on the identity of the man Uhuru will be supporting

The candidate Uhuru is supporting has one foot in State House, if what has happened in the last three elections, is anything to ho by

Could Dr Mukhisa Kituyi be Uhuru’s preferred candidate?

The Nation thinks, thinks so. Nothing is impossible in a country where a cow killed a lion

I’ve had the privilege of talking to Dr Kituyi, in the company of Dr Kibisu Kabatesi, when the duo worked for Musalia campaign in 2013 and apart from struggling with elitism, the man is razor sharp and witty

Having such a brain at the top, may be the magic bullet this country needed to reinvent itself

However, Uhuru cannot have any secret card alone. It has to be their card with Rayila. Anything, even if not a human being, the duo settle on will be the next president, even of it is a T9

However, if the project is Uhuru’s alone, he may not get far. It means this will be his secret plan against both Rayila and Ruto. Is this possible?

The reality is that Uhuru cannot afford to fight both Rayila and Ruto ar the same time. The duo will join hands to slaughter him, should they both feel disgruntled

That’s the sad reality. Kenya has five mbut in the lake of national politics. They are Rayila, Uhuru, Ruto, Musyoka and Mudavadi, in that order

When any two among the three team up, the remainder of the three, cannot wrestle the duo down. We shift gears to other matters

The DP passionately lamented about Junior officials in the government insulting him. This is immature of the said officials, but again leadership isn’t for the faint hearted

Uhuru has heard even much uglier insults, and so has Rayila and all other politicians. The only office, one can hold without ever being insulted in a butcher

With sharp tools in his hands, you will think twice before opening your mouth because he can give you an instant throat surgery, to kill you quickly and permanently

By Jerome Og