TRUTH?: Lilian Nganga was pregnant with Julian while being married to Governor Mutua, she CHEATED??

Finally, Alfred Mutua’s ex wife explains why she had to leave, and move in with Juliani….. Apparently she ‘caught stomach’ and it was just a matter of time…….

And Alfie ange fanya DNA, inge kutoka iki imba “” Sita simama maovu yaki tendeka”

One more reason I keep reminding men….. This Gender can take you to your early grave… Uki weka Roho yako kwao, you will see what Okuro saw in the Bondo jail……

Focus on your life and children……. Never put too much premium on relationships, uta kufa na stress Bure…..

Ile kiwaru Alfie ana sikia… Only Bird of Ng’ethe can explain….

Ogopa hii Gender that had handshake with Devil huko Eden…

Wondering:

Kicks begin at around 20 weeks gestation..20 and above..that is about 5 months…Julius Owino said they met in June…to date it is a mere 3 months..how fast?… That’s fetus ni mkamba…umeibiwa Hadi mtoto

Emick Nzaú says: 1 month pregnancy cannot make kicks in the womb,, it’s either you have cheated for long or mimba ni ya Gvnr. Your not fit for marriage, you could have done this secretly, wisely and remain in your marriage instead of showing your husband. But just go on that’s where you belong to.

Kelly Ochidi: According to midwifery by Margaret Miles,it’s too early for the kicks to be realized,Kuna mtu amechezwa



Evans Wafulah: So u used to have mpango n u were ashemed for Chapchap Governor to feel the kicks 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 taja the scorer

Nicole Bridgid: Juliani thanx for representing luo men in both ukambani n central well..at least our unborn child is somewhere growing



Angeliq Angel: I hope siku moja hatasema oooh was pregnant for him ata Mimi nipewe Mali or child upkeep sijui mara eeh



Dennis Mukoya: My only concern with Gov. Alfred Mutua is his exemplary & indeed visionary leadership as two-term Governor for Machakos.

The efficacy of his tallywacker is none of my concern.