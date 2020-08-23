Slowly DP Ruto has transformed to a god to be worshiped, this is how civil wars are brewed

By Soyinka Lempaa via FB

Johnston Kieti Muthama is a confused character. Yesterday he confirmed what we have said here before . That Ruto has been transmogrified from a politician to a god to be worshiped by a few money living and sniffing characters !

Yesterday, Muthama told a congregation of the top leadership of “the Kamba Neishen” that Ruto has offered “to suffer like Jesus Christ to save some peiple”..”Ruto amejitolea kupigwa na kuteseka ili awaokoe wakenya kutoka hawa watu” . This is the type of language that was being spoken prior to the 2007/2008 genocide .

If you hear people using coded language full of parables and metaphors know that they are enduring deep seated frustration that is looking for a reason to vent . This is what happened in 2007/2008 where some people sought to liberate themselves by burning poor children in a church

When you say “to liberate us from certain people”, Which are these colonialists? Those people are not the ones you find in Karen, Keleleshua, Runda, Loresho and Kitisuru and Muthaiga, no, these are the people of Mathare, Mukuru kwa Reuben, Njenga or Ronda.

On the other hand, Kalinzo also proved to have been misled by Muthama twice. He says Muthama has been his political broker and his brokerage is now finished.. This leads to one conclusion, that Kalinzo has found a better broker and offers from elsewhere and not from Sugoi ..

Francis Kimani adds: In trying to contextualize what Lempaa Soyinka has written on his wall, Johnson Muthama said it on a broad day light yesterday before the lenses of the media that William Ruto is Jesus Christ who has offered himself to suffer to liberate other tribes from the yoke of one community.

This is the exact talks that led to genocide in 2007/8. This is a replica of 41 against 1 exclusionary policy that was sold to Kenyans in 2007. Surprisingly not, William Ruto was tasked by pentagon to sell this idea to Kenyans.