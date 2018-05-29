To Stop Silent Revolution Building Up In Kalenjin Nation Due To Maize Scandal, DP Ruto Must Do The Following- Hon Kuttuny

By S Bundotich

My advise to our kalenjin MPs, governors, women reps and senators; kindly rethink on your style of politics. A silent revolution is quickly building up in kalenjin nation and is spreading fast unless you wake and smell the coffee.

The maize saga is the icing on the cake. Your politics of criticizing Raila or Gideon moi/KANU or throwing cold blows at your partners in jubilee over 2022 politics no longer impresses a Kalenjin in “gapament”. Kalenjins are seeing Governor Nanok and his colleagues bargaining for 25% share of oil proceeds, they are aware Maasai collect nearly all revenue from Maasai Mara and Amboseli parks, they are aware their brothers in ‘gapament’ are soon getting an industrial zone in Naivasha.

It is time Kalenjin leaders bargained for lasting peace in Baringo and for share of geothermal power in Silale, push for resources to promote mass tourism to lake Baringo Bogoria and Kerio Valley, support pineapples production in Bomet , help small scale tea farmers in Kericho and Nandi to improve the quantity and quality, support farmers in Trans Nzoia/ Nandi/Uasin Gishu/ Keiyo/Baringo/ Nakuru, set up modern zero grazing dairy projects and form cooperatives to bargain for milk prices, help Pokots to get royalty on their limestone and possibly oil, open up Tiaty as the new tourist gem, help community understand the importance of conserving Mau forest, assist Marakwet to be the leading producer of fruits in Kenya.

Atleast I have told you. It is not too late to walk the talk.