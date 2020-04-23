River Nyando strikes again as Ababu Namwamba chews Miss Tourism, Miguna continues senseless rants and Governor Nyong’o is busy planning

By Jerome Ogola

River Nyando is at it again

Unprovoked, the mighty river, in it’s typical rage, has overran it’s banks to cause havoc in the adjacent villages, displacing thousands from their homes, triggering a humanitarian situation

This problem is perennial. Relocating to higher grounds, is an annual festival the locals engage in, every rainy season

I am not convinced there isn’t any permanent mitigation that can be done to prevent this from happening. This takes us to Babu Manamba, the immediate former MP for Budalangi

Before he was elected to parliament, the world knew him as a young vibrant lawyer and razor sharp columnist with the Sunday Nation

He accurately diagnosed the disease affecting his people, of Budalangi and he had a panacea. He narrated to us very romantic stories about how Amsterdam was reclaimed from the sea and how he will relocate the same in his homeland

He blamed the situation in Budalangi on lazy thinkers like the then MP Raphael Wanjala. I am not sure he succeeded in taming floods, once elected to parliament

I say so, because most MPs stop reasoning once elected, the same way intellectuals degenerate into zombies once appointed to the cabinet

In his tenure as MP, the actions of his other head were more prominent that those of the normal head. We heard, Prisca this and Prisca that, and we also heard he had turned Miss tourism Busia pageant into his own reed dance, where he, as Mswati, chose wives from

Had he achieved his dreams, we may’ve advised Nyando to learn from them, but unfortunately we aren’t sure he fully cured the disease

It is possible that he achieved some degree of success because the news about the flooding in Budalangi, has been less prominent of late

But again what is Nyando doing to save themselves? One of it’s most popular son is Dr Miguna Miguna. This man knows everything, expect how to solve the Nyando flood puzzle

He isn’t an elected representative and so he cannot be blamed for inaction, but again what’s the purpose of enlightenment, if it cannot solve the challenges of your mother back in the village?

The dealers Nyando elected for leaders, are colourless and rudderless. They are clueless and have no idea what can be done

Their own governor, the man who received his ODM nominations certificate in a thicket in Thurdibuoro, from an abducted RO, is a man who can’t stop planning, to implement anything