‘Raila is the proverbial chicken tricked by maize, the two looters will re-unite to rig 2022 polls

There are indications that Baba is being played by the two grand looters , he is being set up and funny enough he is falling for it faster than a Kiambu girl falls for a Nigerian conman in Ngong along road. For starters the handshake was a surprise to many including Baba’s inner Kitchen cabinet and top strategy teams.

Besides no greater sin DP Ruto has committed than the Kenyatta family, be it grabbing public land, using proxies to do business with government, defending cartels you name it. Effectively DP Ruto has joined the dynasty club, the club comprises of families that used their network to advance individual or family interest in government, they include tens of Mt Kenya mafia (Ndegwa family, Kanyotu, Kibaki, Kenyatta, Koinange, Wanjigi,Michuki), others include Moi family, Nyachae family, Moses Mudavadi family via Musalia Mudavadi, General Maalim Mohammed family via Duale), Mulu Mutisya via Kalonzo Musyoka, Kijana Wamalwa family via Mukhisa Kituyi and CS Eugene, The Odinga family via Oburu and Raila, the Ondongo Omamo family via Rachel Omamo, The Awori family via uncle Moody

Sample this: Deputy President William Ruto has said that the handshake between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta is a scheme to contain the ODM leader and give the Jubilee administration ample time to implement its projects.

Speaking in Molo, Ruto told Jubilee supporters not to worry about Raila as ‘they will deal with him at the right time’.

“Sisi wote ni wa Jubilee, na Jubilee iko imara … msibabaishwe na yule jamaa wa kitendawili. Tulileta yeye karibu ndio tumzungushe hapa na pale ili tuweze kufanya kazi. Si mnajua alikuwa analeta taabu na maandamano, na fujo na kuharibu vitu? Tutamzungushe hapa na pale ili Uhuru aweze kufanya kazi (We are all in Jubilee and the party is intact, we brought Raila because he was disturbing us but now we are working),” Ruto said.

The DP said when the right time comes; the treatment on Raila will be different from how he is treated today within the government.

“Nyinyi kweli mnaona kama ule jamaa anawezana na sisi? Eeeh? Wakati ukifika si tutamshughulikia? (He cannot defeat us, when the right time comes, we will deal with him,” the DP added.

Ruto was addressing a roadside crowd outside Molo secondary school where he had just attended a church function for the Israel Assemblies of God in Molo.