Raila Aide Dr Silas Jakakimba Destroys Miguna Miguna and Mutahi Ngunyi on Twitter

Kenyans on Twitter were have been treated to spats of twitter beef between Miguna Miguna and Raila Odinga’s aide Silas Jakakimba.

The spat was stirred by a tweet by political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi praising Raila for being a Statesman over his reconciliation with Deputy President William Ruto during Thursday’s National Prayers day.

A twitter user then hit out at Raila claiming the reconciliation was a hoax meant to keep off Miguna from ascending to the threshold of Luo leadership.

The sentiments were not taken lightly by Jakakimba who said Miguna cannot take the mantle from Raila.

Miguna in his fiery self hit back. Their spat comes barely a week after the two went head to head with Miguna down dressing Jakakimba for tweeting on his timeline in dholuo.

