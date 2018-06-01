Raila Aide Dr Silas Jakakimba Destroys Miguna Miguna and Mutahi Ngunyi on Twitter

Kenyans on Twitter were have been treated to spats of twitter beef between Miguna Miguna and Raila Odinga’s aide Silas Jakakimba.

The spat was stirred by a tweet by political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi praising Raila for being a Statesman over his reconciliation with Deputy President William Ruto during Thursday’s National Prayers day.

I never THOUGHT I would admit this TRUTH so soon: That RAILA ODINGA is a TRUE statesman. It takes a BIG MAN to do what RAILA has DONE. Bravo Babaman! @RailaOdinga https://t.co/MIZwzFHAfI — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) May 31, 2018

On my personal opinion unity is good but not when it’s done to deceive Kenyans, we all know @RailaOdinga is doing so so that he prevents one @MigunaMiguna from dethroning him from the seat of the nyanza community and also poor 🇰🇪 who r blinded by his schemes — Moses Smith (@Momosmithw) May 31, 2018

A twitter user then hit out at Raila claiming the reconciliation was a hoax meant to keep off Miguna from ascending to the threshold of Luo leadership.

The sentiments were not taken lightly by Jakakimba who said Miguna cannot take the mantle from Raila.

Miguna in his fiery self hit back. Their spat comes barely a week after the two went head to head with Miguna down dressing Jakakimba for tweeting on his timeline in dholuo.

I need to understand why this deserves a RETWEET. There is NO way my Snr @MigunaMiguna or anyone else for that matter can DETHRONE @RailaOdinga from ANY seat today. Such deceitful diversions won't ground the honest premises necessary for pushing for just causes. I MIGHT be wrong — Silas Jakakimba (@silasjakakimba) May 31, 2018

Focus on your Twitter handle and Re-Tweet anything you prefer. You cannot dictate what we Re-Tweet on this Twitter handle. We have never tried to dictate to you how you run your Twitter handle. A Re-Tweet is not an endorsement, as you must appreciate. Have some respect. Thanks. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 31, 2018

Dear Jakom @RailaOdinga: Thank you for fighting against dictatorship for the past 30 years. You are now tired and have recently surrendered to tyrants. Retreat to your Opoda Farm. Let young, vibrant, committed and courageous revolutionaries pursue justice. Yours sincerely, #NRMKe — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 26, 2018

