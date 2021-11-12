Millions of struggling Kenyans endorse PM Raila for presidency 2022

Strugglers Movement is a national movement of leaders from diverse sectors, political affiliations and

social standings converged together in pursuit of a better future, following their daily efforts in their

struggles. It provides a national platform to engage the political leadership that believes in and recognizes

the honest struggles in past, challenging struggles in the present and anticipate the end of the struggle for political and economic inclusivity, sustainable development, employment, fight against tribalism and

negative ethnicity, fight against corruption and theft of public money.

From the outset, Strugglers Movement acknowledges the successes and challenges of the past struggles,

take cognizant of opportunities in the present struggles and optimistic of ending future struggles through

leadership that honors those who heroically struggled for freedom and justice in the first and second

liberation. We recognize and remain committed to the protection and furtherance of the aspirations of all

Kenyans for a nation based on the essential values of equitable economy, shared prosperity, equality,

freedom, democracy, social justice, strengthened devolution and the rule of law as the foundation of our

shared future that will mark the end of all the struggles in this third and final economic liberation.

Strugglers Movement, therefore, intends to bring together the people of Kenya, protect them from the

political sharks who are taking advantage of their genuine struggles for a better future and converting

their past and current challenges into political tools of mass destruction, economic deceit and campaign

cheerleading.

Strugglers Movement shall instead, enrich the perspective of Kenyans on the politics

of ideology that is free from tribalism, class divisions of the haves and have nots, negative ethnicity and

discrimination of any form. We strongly believe in the possibilities of the politics of sustainable

development that can only thrive in a peaceful environment.

The struggle ni Real BACKGROUND

Kenya is preparing for a general election in 2022, a transition election that has attracted all kinds of

politicians with a potentially divisive and sharp ideological differences but we must remain focused on the

real struggles for change because ‘The Struggle ni real’. Majority of Kenyans targeted by the deceitful and

conniving politicians are the strugglers, young people and the marginalized groups who are always the

minority in service provision, leadership opportunities, decision making and political representation

among other things. The political dealers as expected have come up with glossy rhetoric and deceitful

slogans to hoodwink this critical voting bloc, conversely there is a great opportunity to engage the

masses for a better today and tomorrow that envisions the post-independence Kenya struggles through

the Strugglers Movement.



The Strugglers Movement, therefore, comes at a time when Kenyans are finding their voices and

opportunity to claim their place in determining the future of this country, piloting a change of narrative

from noise to voice for the final economic liberation. This movement stems from the need for Kenyans to

be heard and shape decision-making at the community, county, and national level. We are here to

demonstrate that participation and inclusion of the critical masses can drive socio economic and political

change through a genuine struggle for a better future. Conceptually, Strugglers Movement is deployed to

facilitate collaboration among Kenyans and the political leadership by participating in activities that are

uniting and inclusive towards sustainable development because the Struggle ni Real.

OPPORTUNITIES

With the current political division and tension that has been occasioned by the deceitful and conniving

political sharks taking advantage of Kenyans as we approach 2022 elections, by using them as political

mobilization tools, Strugglers Movement provides a national platform to politically engage and execute

the socio- economic agenda that resonates with all Kenyans. This will not only be a chance for the people

to actively participate in a national dialogue, but also an opportunity to collaborate and partner with the

like-minded champions of the struggle from all over the country in promoting unity and political

engagements before, during and post 2022 general elections. In the coming days, we shall be presenting

to the people of Kenya the strugglers Manifesto that we hope shall form part of the third liberation tools

as envisioned by the champions of the struggle. The struggle ni Real

OBJECTIVES

It is our objective :

1. To end the struggle by freeing Kenyans from the politics of deceit and invite them into the

politics of hard work, peaceful coexistence, good governance and sustainable development.

2. To end the struggle by bridging the connectivity gap between the young people and the political

players in an all-inclusive political representation.

3. To end the struggle by creating opportunities for open and active civic engagements on socioeconomic and political inclusion in nation building.

4. To end the struggle by engaging in high-level political consultations, discussions and campaigns

for the true champions of inclusivity, social welfare, economic empowerment, democracy, good

governance, strengthened devolution, rule of law and sustainable development.



EXPECTATION

It is our expectation that we shall have:

1. Declaration and support for political leadership or formation that champions the struggles for the

majority.

2. Enhanced nationalism and patriotism as championed by the struggle for a better Kenya.

3. Enhanced economic, cultural, social, political acceptance among Kenyans.

4. Transformed Kenya as envisioned in the Kenya Vision 2030.

5. Established national network that serves as a platform towards achievement of the national

agenda as envisioned by champions for the struggle.

CONCLUSION

Contrary to the norm, the struggle for a better future in Kenya has been both a systematic and systemic

journey by the real champions in the struggle. It should never at any time be equated to or confused with

the hustle for political power, acquisition of illicit wealth, politics of us vs them or public

insults and slurs.

The Strugglers Movement will therefore unequivocally associate and at all times only

partner with those who have genuinely demonstrated the struggle for a better Kenya in past, present and

optimistic in ending the struggle in the third and final economic liberation. Our aim is to build a nation

state that is desired by the people who struggle daily for a better country. More specifically, we focus our

efforts, especially on inclusivity, sustainable development, equity and equality among the majority of

Kenyans that for decades have struggled for a better tomorrow in their business, employment and other

forms of livelihoods . We seek to involve them on matters that affect Kenyans the most so that they can

be makers of decision through elective and appointive politics, and the struggle must finally end. The

struggle ni Real