New police uniform look like mama mboga uniform- Hon Martha Karua

The former Gichugu Member of Parliament and NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua posted a picture of women in a church wearing blue clothes ridiculing the statement by national police service which gave a warning to the public against those who wear military regalia.



In a statement on Tuesday, the servicemen warned that those seen in police uniform would cause panic among members of the public.

“Criminals are also known to put on such attire masquerading as Police Officers and terrorize members of the public. This practice must stop as it is against the law to wear clothing that have any resemblance to Military or Police uniforms,” the statement read in part

President Uhuru Kenyatta changed the police uniforms last year and also did some changes in the police system to curb corruption.

“The Inspector General has therefore issued instructions to all Police Officers to arrest and charge in court anyone found wearing such attire.,” National Police Service on Twitter account.

