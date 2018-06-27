The Plot Thickens For DP Ruto and His Lieutenants, The Hustler is Going Down

DEAR RUTO SUPPORTER

The plot thickens…

I will not talk about that clip where Uhuru talks about….hio ni upuzi…

As at going to press there’s a move to replace Duale and Murkomen as Majority Leaders… They will per the law be replaced by a Jubilee MP and Senator respectively. And not from Mt Kenya….your guess is right..their replacements will be from their backyards… or from Western and/or Coast

Meanwhile in the fight against corruption Ruto is being played and his parrots are so reckless. Linking Uhurus brother to Sugargate is political sacrilege.

This is how it will go…

Uhurus brother will be summoned and questioned to make you happy…after that is done, ‘they’ will come for Rutos allies and eventually him. At that time Ruto and his allies will not complain. If they do they’ll be reminded that even the Presidents brother is under investigations

Maybe Rutos enemies sent that MP to mention Uhurus brother so as to lay the trap. That’s another angle

All in all, there are few communities that listen to their elders on matters politics. The Kalenjin and the Kikuyu lead this pack. Kikuyu elders have spoken. Ignore them at your own disadvantage.

BY Antony Oyugi