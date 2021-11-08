“Please dont kill me, i’ll return everything” Lilian begs Mutua’s ‘hitmen’

Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a has on Sunday November 7, 2021 told her followers that should anything bad happen to her or her newly found lover Juliani, then her ex-partner, Governor Alfred Mutua, will be solely responsible.

Her statement comes just days after she, in the company of criminal lawyer Philip Murgor, addressed a presser, stating that the county head has been threatening her ever since they separated.

“If anything happens to Juliani and I, Alfred Mutua is solely responsible. Those hired to kill us should be wise and ask themselves if Alfred would do their dirty work if roles were reversed,” she said.

Ng’ang’a, whose exclusive interview on her separation with the politician was run on a local daily today, made the distress call in a flurry of Instagram stories, advising the alleged hitmen to avoid being used to settle scores they know nothing about,

“No one should be used to settle scores they know nothing about, through a few hundred shillings,” she added.

The former first lady also hit at the county chief’s social media team for being used to wage an internet war against her and her musician lover.

“Alfred Mutua’s social media team, You seem to forget that I know all of you and how you guys work. You continue to be used to fight personal wars that have nothing to do with you. I advise you to concentrate on making him President. He would be a great President,” she stated.